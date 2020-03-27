How to avoid coronavirus when ordering food for delivery – BGR

Restaurants across the United States are closed to customers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of those restaurants offer pickup and delivery to survive, and while some people may be concerned about contracting the coronavirus from their food, the data suggests that this is unlikely.

If you want to be more careful, there are steps you can take to make your food deliveries even safer.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Living in New York City, I order much more frequently than any other city in the entire country. Over 200 restaurants will deliver food directly to my front door, so when the entire city closed due to the new coronavirus outbreak, I wanted to do my part to help maintain the establishments I love in my neighborhood. But after reading reports about the virus living for hours or even days on certain surfaces, I was concerned that it might put me at risk (and therefore with anyone else I have contact with) by bringing food to my apartment.

Can you imagine my relief when I read the coronavirus food safety guide at Eat seriously, which explains that of all the hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 cases to date, there is no evidence that the disease has spread through food or food packaging. But if you want to be more careful, there are steps you can take.

%MINIFYHTMLada2b654fca617f12a9872543933b06411% %MINIFYHTMLada2b654fca617f12a9872543933b06412%

As food safety specialist Ben Chapman explained Eat seriouslyEven a food worker who coughs or sneezes on your food is unlikely to get sick. The new coronavirus is a respiratory virus, and therefore reproduces throughout your respiratory tract. If you bite into a hamburger, it goes down your digestive tract. In addition, in the process of manufacturing, packaging and shipping your food, the viral load (as long as it exists) will be diluted several times. In other words, although it is theoretically possible, Chapman calls the possibilities of contracting the disease in this way "a shot to the moon,quot;.

If you have read all of this and are still looking to take all possible precautions to avoid becoming infected, which is not a terrible idea considering how little we really know about the virus, here are some steps you can take to minimize minimal risk associated with the food delivery order:

Transfer the food from the container it came into to a clean container or plate and wash your hands.

Use clean silverware and wash your hands again before touching your face when you finish eating.

Studies suggest that heating food to 149 ° F for at least 3 minutes is enough to kill the coronavirus.

It certainly wouldn't hurt to be overly cautious, especially since infection rates in the United States (and especially New York) are increasing, but even with the relatively small amount of data we have on the virus, it seems highly unlikely if not it is impossible for you to become infected with the food delivered.

Image source: Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP / Shutterstock