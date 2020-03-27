How the coronavirus is changing funeral rites, mourning and pain | United Kingdom

%MINIFYHTML4caf32cc7a633abb26d631adc4f3df6411% %MINIFYHTML4caf32cc7a633abb26d631adc4f3df6412%

London, United Kingdom – When Fuad Nahdi, a journalist, interfaith activist and leading figure in the British Muslim community, died in London on Saturday after suffering from long-standing health problems, there was great global distress.

Death in the Islamic tradition is a community event. Muslims generally gather to perform an imam-led funeral prayer with the deceased in front of the congregation.

%MINIFYHTML4caf32cc7a633abb26d631adc4f3df6413% %MINIFYHTML4caf32cc7a633abb26d631adc4f3df6414%

But in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, blockades around the world have changed the way people cry.

%MINIFYHTML4caf32cc7a633abb26d631adc4f3df6415% %MINIFYHTML4caf32cc7a633abb26d631adc4f3df6416%

In the UK, social gatherings are prohibited, but unlike in Italy, funerals are not prohibited. Still, there are new restrictions on the number of attendees, although the government has not yet specified what that number is, and the authorities have advised against waking up.

Usually hundreds, if not thousands, attend the funeral of a prominent Muslim figure. But on Tuesday, only 20 members of Nahdi's family said goodbye in person.

The Internet, however, offered some comfort to others.

From Kenya to Malaysia, thousands watched Nahdi's funeral as it was broadcast live on Facebook.

UK begins coronavirus blockade

"There is no God but God," said the wearers of the blanket in Arabic as they carried Nahdi's coffin, covered in a green velvet cloth with a bouquet of tulips.

Nahdi's family and funeral directors wore masks in an attempt to protect themselves and others from the pandemic that has so far killed nearly 800 people in the UK.

"It is really difficult to wear a mask when organizing funerals and dealing with family members," said Hasina Zaman, co-founder of Funsivas Compasivas, who prepared the funeral.

"We have reached this point where we are so separated by our grief over death," Zaman said. "We cannot show compassion in the way we handle the deceased or relate to the family."

New measures

Zaman described the government's guidelines on funeral restrictions as vague, saying there was currently a "disproportionate focus on the living rather than the dead."

Among funeral homes, he added, there was confusion over whether the virus is still active after an individual has died.

Following advice from the Muslim Council of Great Britain that ghusl, the bathing of the deceased, can be performed if funeral directors use personal protective equipment, Zaman said he still does the ritual.

"But I think it will be non-existent as the week goes on."

Hasina Zaman, co-director of Compassionate Funerals, wears a face mask as she prepares for another funeral (Courtesy: Hasina Zaman)

Mansur Ali, a professor of Islamic studies at Cardiff University, said the British Board of Academics and Imams was now referring to "rarely used points of Islamic law related to funeral rites."

For example, the ritual bath will no longer have to be performed, and the body bags can be used to replace the kafan or white burial cover.

Several Muslim funeral directors have already taken steps to prevent the risk of transmission.

"They are putting the deceased in a plastic bag, they perform tayammum (cleaning the body bag), they put the body in a coffin, and it is straight to the cemetery," Zaman said.

The pandemic has ended with community prayer and congregational funeral gatherings in many major churches, synagogues, mosques, and temples.

Beaten Iran frees more prisoners amid coronavirus outbreak

In Iran, one of the most affected countries in the world, Shiite Muslim burial rituals have been abandoned, and families have been excluded from burial grounds and bodies without undergoing ritual baths.

The United Synagogue, a union of British Orthodox Jewish synagogues, announced Wednesday that stone-laying ceremonies will be postponed.

All cemeteries have been closed and those sitting in shiva, the seven-day mourning period, have been warned that they cannot receive visitors.

In Ireland, the Irish Association of Funeral Directors advised funeral homes not to embalm the deceased and to hold closed coffin funerals rather than open coffin events.

Regimented and apathetic

Although technology is a solution for some, many cannot access social media.

In Llangollen, a rural town in North Wales, Father Lee Taylor presides over four churches scattered throughout the area.

He said social distancing measures had devastated vulnerable and elderly members of his congregation who relied on Sunday church warnings for information.

"People are dying in my community, and I cannot tell (their friends) why they are not on social media," he told Al Jazeera.

He said his pastoral practice felt regimented and apathetic at a time when physical contact and presence were a critical source of comfort.

Father Lee Taylor in a church in Llangollen (Courtesy: Suzanne Ross-Hughes)

"Traditionally, when someone dies, I visit the closest relatives of the family. Being with people physically, being with them, having a cup of tea, putting a hand on their shoulder, praying with them while holding their hand, It is such an essential part of that pastoral work.

"When someone dies, you feel isolated as they are. You are in the desert. With these restrictions and isolation measures, it is ten times worse."

Douglas Davies, director of the Durham University Center for Death and Life Studies, said the loss of a physical community in times of pain would be felt viscerally in all religious and secular traditions.

"There is a sense of loss in society at large, a loss of contact, a loss of human contact," said Davies. "But this intuitive feeling that the whole of society has lost something right now could make heartbroken people feel like they're in the same boat as thousands of other people."

He hopes that after the pandemic, memorial services will help people process their emotions.

"The pain doesn't just happen for a week or two weeks," he said. "Even if this viral situation lasts for more than a year, I can see that communal memorials could be really valuable in recognizing that the pain doesn't end in a week. It continues and changes."