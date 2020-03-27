How the coronavirus is affecting Queen Elizabeth's troops

Queen Elizabeth IIThe public birthday celebration will take a different form this year.

It is customary for the British monarch's special day to be officially marked with Trooping the Color, his annual birthday parade. However, it was announced on Friday, before her 94th birthday on April 21 and amid the UK shutdown, that "according to government advice, it has been agreed that the Queen's Birthday Parade, also known like Trooping the Color, it doesn't go on in its traditional way. "

The actual announcement further noted: "Various other options are being considered, in line with relevant guidance."

Royal fans may recall that last year's Trooping the Color was 1 year old Prince louis& # 39; debut on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, where he joined many other members of the royal family for the traditional moment.

A year later, the royal family is operating from a distance amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.