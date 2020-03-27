How the coronavirus is affecting Queen Elizabeth's troops

Queen Elizabeth IIThe public birthday celebration will take a different form this year.
It is customary for the British monarch's special day to be officially marked with Trooping the Color, his annual birthday parade. However, it was announced on Friday, before her 94th birthday on April 21 and amid the UK shutdown, that "according to government advice, it has been agreed that the Queen's Birthday Parade, also known like Trooping the Color, it doesn't go on in its traditional way. "
The actual announcement further noted: "Various other options are being considered, in line with relevant guidance."
Royal fans may recall that last year's Trooping the Color was 1 year old Prince louis& # 39; debut on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, where he joined many other members of the royal family for the traditional moment.
A year later, the royal family is operating from a distance amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"When Philip and I arrived in Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the UK and around the world are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty," the queen said in a statement last week. "We are all advised to change our normal routines and regular life patterns for the good of the communities in which we live and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them."
"At times like these, I recall that our nation's history has been forged by individuals and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our efforts combined with a focus on the common goal," the statement continued. "We are enormously grateful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, physicians, and emergency and public services; but now more than ever in our recent past, we all have a vital role to play as individuals, today and in the future. Days, weeks and months. "
"Many of us will need to find new ways to keep in touch with each other and make sure that loved ones are safe. I am sure we are up to that challenge," the message concluded. "You can be sure that my family and I are ready to play our part."
While Prince philip and the monarch lives in Windsor Castle instead of Buckingham Palace for the time being, his family has been personally impacted as his son and apparent heir, Prince carlosHe tested positive for coronavirus and isolates himself in Scotland with mild symptoms.
"Thanks for all the 'Get well soon' messages for Her Royal Highness," read a message from Clarence House on Instagram. "His kind words move him greatly."
