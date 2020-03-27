How Carson Daly is honoring his late mother with his baby's name

Carson Daly remotely appeared on NBC Today On Friday he showed up to talk about the arrival of his newborn daughter and fourth child, named after his late mother, and to praise his wife. Siri, who got rid of giving birth alone in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 46-year-old co-host announced on Instagram Thursday that Goldie Patricia Daly He was born that morning in a New York hospital. He shared a photo of the three of them, with him and Siri wearing masks.

%MINIFYHTMLd8e982d1d03bcb6a25398f7947f0ef5d13% %MINIFYHTMLd8e982d1d03bcb6a25398f7947f0ef5d14%

Daly remotely appeared in the Today He showed up on Friday and shared more photos of him and Siri holding baby Goldie, saying, "(Siri is) great. Goldie is amazing," he said. "Her middle name is Patricia, my mother's name, whom everyone knew well. It would have been my mother's birthday tomorrow, so it turned out to be quite enjoyable."

%MINIFYHTMLd8e982d1d03bcb6a25398f7947f0ef5d15% %MINIFYHTMLd8e982d1d03bcb6a25398f7947f0ef5d16%

"I woke up really touched today," he continued. "Two things come to mind. Number one is my wife's strength. Observing Siri for the past 48 hours, not to mention during this pregnancy, but being nine months pregnant right now, you can imagine the additional anxiety it has brought. "

New York City is the epicenter of the US coronavirus pandemic. USA And its two major hospital networks recently changed their visitor policies to ban delivery partners or other guests from working in labor and delivery rooms in an attempt to protect mothers and babies.

"I left her in the hospital because hospitals in and around New York … have fairly new guidelines," Daly said. "She left alone on Wednesday night. I could only join her for the delivery, then I had to leave again, as they are quickly trying to change those rooms."