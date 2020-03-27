How Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children distance themselves socially

The Jolie-Pitt children are back together.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolieson of Maddox18 Peace, sixteen, Zahara, fifteen, Shiloh13 and 11 year old twins Knox Y Vivienne they have been socially estranged together.

%MINIFYHTML003b2adb1a06ee79f718dbac614d968b13% %MINIFYHTML003b2adb1a06ee79f718dbac614d968b14%

"All the children are at home with Angelina, but they have continued to see Brad and go to his regular visits," a source close to the family tells E. News. On March 20, Yonsei University, the university where the couple's oldest son, Maddox, has been studying, announced that it will extend the online classes until mid-April due to concerns about the coronavirus. Like the freshman college student, her younger siblings also continue their studies and extracurricular activities online.

%MINIFYHTML003b2adb1a06ee79f718dbac614d968b15% %MINIFYHTML003b2adb1a06ee79f718dbac614d968b16%

"They keep up with their schoolwork, practice their languages, play instruments, play board games and help cook dinner," shares the source, later noting, "It hasn't been a great fit since they're used to doing their school work,quot;. at home."