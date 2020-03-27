How Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children distance themselves socially

The Jolie-Pitt children are back together.
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolieson of Maddox18 Peace, sixteen, Zahara, fifteen, Shiloh13 and 11 year old twins Knox Y Vivienne they have been socially estranged together.
"All the children are at home with Angelina, but they have continued to see Brad and go to his regular visits," a source close to the family tells E. News. On March 20, Yonsei University, the university where the couple's oldest son, Maddox, has been studying, announced that it will extend the online classes until mid-April due to concerns about the coronavirus. Like the freshman college student, her younger siblings also continue their studies and extracurricular activities online.
"They keep up with their schoolwork, practice their languages, play instruments, play board games and help cook dinner," shares the source, later noting, "It hasn't been a great fit since they're used to doing their school work,quot;. at home."
The source also added that Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne "love,quot; spending time with their parents and getting home. "They spend a lot of time with the family and just hang out together watching movies."
Social distancing is not the only way Jolie is giving back during the pandemic. Earlier this week, the Pernicious star donated $ 1 million to No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit organization focused on ending child hunger in the United States and around the world.
"As of this week, more than a billion children are not going to school worldwide due to closures linked to the coronavirus," Jolie said in a statement that was shared with E! News. "Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in the United States who depend on food support. No hungry child is making determined efforts to reach as many of those children as possible."
Jolie is not alone in her charitable efforts. Thursday, Ralph LaurenThe Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation donated $ 10 million for the coronavirus relief efforts. Weekend, Rihanna He also donated $ 5 million to support global rapid relief efforts through his Clara Lionel Foundation.
