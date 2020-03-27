Houston rapper Scarface says COVID-19 is no joke

After Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina were revealed to have contracted the coronavirus, some people on social media, especially in the black community, have argued that it is not possible for black people to contract it.

Also, stars like Cardi B speculated on the conspiracy theory that celebrities are simply paid to say they have the virus. Before this week, Idris Elba was the only person to criticize the conspiracy theory, until now.

BET recently reported on comments from rapper Scarface, who said the virus was "not a joke." The rapper has been dealing with the coronavirus, and in an interview on March 26, he shared what it was like to fight it.

Speaking to fellow Geto Boys member Willie D, Scarface, née Brad Jordan, he shared that he started seeing symptoms about three weeks ago. It started as an itchy throat, so he started taking pharmaceuticals to help alleviate symptoms.

And just a few days later, the star reported a fever of 103 degrees and had to go to the emergency room where he was subsequently treated and then sent home once the fever subsided. Also, it got worse when he noticed breathing problems, which he described as an "elephant sitting on (his) chest."

He went once more to the doctor's office and was examined for the coronavirus. The results were positive. Scarface explained that he thought he was going to die in a moment.

Willie said in the same clip that his partner Geto Boys needed to tell the world that it was not fake; The coronavirus is real. The rapper added that it was difficult for him even to understand why he had not been traveling and had not been in contact with anyone either.

He hopes that telling the world about his condition will urge others to take him a little more seriously, especially as rumors of his alleged falsehood have spread across social media. Some people, like Cardi B, suggested that celebrities be paid for lying about hiring COVID-19.



