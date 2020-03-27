Home Entertainment House Passes $ 2 Billion Coronavirus Relief Bill – Deadline

House Passes $ 2 Billion Coronavirus Relief Bill – Deadline

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
The House of Representatives passed a $ 2 trillion coronavirus relief bill, countering an effort by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) that would have delayed its passage.

The bill was approved by voice vote, with more than 216 members present in the chamber, separated even in public galleries to practice social distancing.

The legislation passed the Senate unanimously on Wednesday and is now heading to President Donald Trump's desk for signature.

More to come.

