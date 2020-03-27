Hong Kong orders closure of cinema; Japan and Korea chains also close – Deadline

Some of the latest holdouts in Asia are joining the plethora of global markets to see theaters close, even as the image in China was starting to look brighter, before taking a turn today.

At this point, all the main international box office markets (along with the national one) are essentially closed. Even in places where the turnstiles are not yet locked, "it's just notional," a source tells us, adding, "There's no business, period."

Hong Kong Today he ordered a two-week shutdown of cinemas and other public places that generally attract large numbers of people. The moves come as Hong Kong saw an increase in coronavirus cases on Friday.

In Korea, the main exhibitor CGV will close about 30% of its theaters from Saturday. According to Yonhap news agency, 35 out of 116 CGV theaters across the country will close, while those that remain open will screen movies three times a day. The chain is reportedly considering new closings. CGV is part of CJ Entertainment, a sponsor of this year's Best Picture Oscar winner Parasite.

Although theaters have been in operation for the past few months as the coronavirus situation has evolved, movie streaming has been greatly affected in the world's fifth largest box office market. According to Yonghap, the daily number of tickets sold last Monday in Korea was a record low of 25K.

Another Korean chain, Megabox, will close 10 theaters starting in April. A Lotte official said the Yonhap closings are also being considered there. The local government has urged people to isolate themselves amid a surge in imported COVID-19 cases.

And in Japan, Toho Cinemas is closing locations in Tokyo and Kanagawa this weekend, with limited screenings scheduled for the following days. Shochiku is taking similar steps.

This also occurs amid a request for self-isolation in Tokyo. the Japan Times reports Governor Yuriko Koike said today: "The city is on the brink of the point where we could still avoid an explosive surge in coronavirus cases."