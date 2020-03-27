Homicide Detectives Investigate Death of Woman in Whittier – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman in Whittier early Friday morning.

At 12:40 a.m., Whittier police responded to a report of an injury in the 7600 block of Pickering Avenue, where they found a dead woman at the scene. She was not immediately identified.

Police did not confirm exactly where the woman was discovered. There was no immediate word on the cause of death, although police called the case a homicide investigation.

It is also unclear whether suspects or motives have been identified.