Homeowners face the ethics of public safety vs. Personal privacy when tenants test positive for coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Navigating tenant rights during this CoronaVirus pandemic between the right to privacy and the need for disclosure has neighbors in unknown waters. Do tenants have the right to know if someone in your building tested positive? Can homeowners require an infected person to tell them?

Some homeowners are starting to send emails and put up signs in the hallways asking tenants to let owners know if they tested positive. Existing laws say that homeowners cannot do that. They cannot ask tenants about their medical conditions.

Many people have a difficult time deciding between individual privacy and public safety.

"I come and go on that, personal privacy and also just proactive measures," said Thomas Quigley, who lives in an apartment in the San Francisco Marina District.

"It should be an individual choice whether to tell the other tenants in the building," said Tom Torriglia, a condo owner in the Marina.

"I would like a level of privacy because it is the last Catch-22. You will be discriminated against. You will see funny looks because people are afraid of what they don't know," said James Young, an Oakland resident. “But how far is your privacy supposed to go? And to what extent does the security of others begin to be incorporated where your privacy is exhausted?

Most people tell KPIX 5 that if they test positive, they will alert the owner and neighbors of nearby units by choice. That would at least urge the owner to hire people to thoroughly clean the common areas.

"If you are 'that', it is no longer a game of etiquette, it is a game of life. And (their neighbors) have a right to know that the threat is near. I would say that," Young said.

"I have existing conditions and I have a compromised immune system. So I'm very careful when I go out, which is not very common (these days), "said Torriglia.

Real estate attorney Daniel Bornstein represents many homeowners. He said that if an infected tenant offers such information, the landlord should inform others in the building without revealing the person's name and the department number.

"They have to do that in a way that doesn't panic and doesn't create more risk than necessary. Those kinds of problems are very complicated and we're in unfamiliar territory. It's new to us," said Bornstein.

Lawyers said that even if the landlord knows of an infection, the law does not require the landlord to disclose that information to tenants in the building. They said that there is what is legal and what is ethical. They say the right thing to do is to inform tenants while protecting the identity of the infected tenant.