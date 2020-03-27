Hollywood industry unions praise Congress for passing CARES – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML193c8efdbab44c640c2e3dcebb4eba1f11% %MINIFYHTML193c8efdbab44c640c2e3dcebb4eba1f12%

Union leaders in the entertainment industry applaud Congress for today's passage of the $ 2 billion coronavirus stimulus bill, part of which expands key benefits for hundreds of thousands of industry workers who have lost their jobs. due to the closure of the coronavirus in film, television and theater productions throughout the country.

The CARES Act, now expected to be signed by President Donald Trump, expands access to unemployment benefits for many of the industry's suddenly employed workers and adds an additional $ 600 a week in addition to their state unemployment benefits. Regular for four months, as well as $ 1,200 in direct payments to most taxpayers.

This is how Hollywood organizations are reacting (keep updating to receive updates):

Related story House Passes $ 2 Billion Coronavirus Relief Bill; Guilds and studies say it will provide a lifeline for the industry

Actors' Capital Association

Mary McColl, executive director of the theater organization, whose members have been suddenly unemployed by the closure of live theaters across the country, said: “We are grateful to all members of Congress who strove to include provisions to protect the arts. and entertainment. Workers Thousands of our members will now qualify for unemployment insurance where they have booked work, but have not yet started. In this unprecedented time, swift and decisive action is what will protect our workers across the country. Additionally, additional funding for the National Endowment for the Arts can be used to strengthen the institutions that employ our members, benefit local economies, and enrich the lives of all who enjoy the arts.

“The fight to protect arts and entertainment workers has only just begun. We still have tremendous uncertainty before us. But for now, many of our members will have a little more security to pay the rent and feed their families in the meantime. We will continue to fight for more funds so that the arts can contribute culturally and economically to their communities. "

DGA

"We applaud our allies in the House and Senate for including provisions that provide access to vital lifelines, including unemployment benefits and direct cash payments, for our members and hundreds of thousands of creative workers whose unique work situations were a barrier for such critical relief. "DGA President Thomas Schlamme said." Lawmakers have heeded our urgent calls to address the needs of our members and others, men and women who work every day, who were as affected by the coronavirus crisis as the closure of film and television production, including support for those whose future projects were canceled.

“We thank the leadership of Congress and the legislators who stand up for the critical work of our members whose movies and television shows entertain billions of people around the world. This mount will keep them protected and allow them to be strong at the other end when they can continue working again. We urge the President to approve these protections, which will soon put much-needed money in the hands of our members and their families. "

Department of Professional Employees

"We are grateful that this coronavirus aid bill ensures that COVID-19-related financial relief applies to professionals in the arts, entertainment and media industries," said Jennifer Dorning, president of the coalition. of 24 unions, including all entertainment industry unions and unions that have been advocating for increased aid benefits. "By uniting and mobilizing their members, the arts and entertainment unions affiliated with DPE ensured that lawmakers took into account the unique work situations of creative professionals and expanded access to financial support."

IATSE

The union, whose members have lost more than 120,000 jobs due to the closure of the coronavirus, said, "Entertainment workers will now receive financial support to help make up for lost earnings due to canceled or postponed work, and that money will soon be in the hands. from working families. "However, our work is not finished: the crisis continues and the fight too. The IATSE remains focused on ensuring that subsequent COVID-19 relief legislation includes pension relief, access to affordable health care and financial support for the entertainment industry to get people back to work. We also stand in solidarity with our brothers, sisters and relatives on the front lines of this coronavirus pandemic and call for greater safety and protection as they seek to help others. We look forward to the day that entertainment workers can start helping the pa s to heal, but first we must mitigate this public health crisis and make sure people keep working until they can return to work safely. "

MPA

"The Motion Picture Association applauds Secretary Mnuchin and Congress for passing the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES)," said Cairman and CEO Charles Rivkin. “The current COVID-19 crisis is a threat to the entire global economy, including the creative industries. In the United States alone, the movie, television and broadcast industry supports 2.5 million jobs and 93,000 small businesses, of which 87 percent employ less than 10 people. This bill provides critical relief for independent contractors, freelancers, and small businesses that are the backbone of the entertainment industry and among those whose livelihoods are most affected by the current public health crisis. Industry stakeholders, including unions, guilds and theater owners, worked tirelessly to achieve this important relief.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Congress and the Administration in the coming weeks and months to take advantage of this progress. As an industry, we stand ready to assist efforts to protect the health and safety of our employees, our customers, and the public. To date, our industry members and partners have contributed to Public Service Announcements (PSAs) and the distribution of the latest news and information about COVID-19, offered free children's programs, and educational resources for parents to support learning. at home, staff provided protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare providers and first aid personnel, and donated for relief efforts in local communities. "

SAG-AFTRA

"I would like to thank members of the United States Senate and House of Representatives, including the many individual legislators who have advocated for us in Washington, DC, last week, for their support of this critical legislation," said President Gabrielle Carteris. "This emergency stimulus package contains some key elements that will apply to our members, including the highest weekly unemployment benefits, extended weeks of unemployment benefits, a one-time check for each American and their children with a specified annual income, and a Pandemic Special Unemployment Assistance Program for those who are not currently eligible for unemployment, as independent contractors.

“I would also like to thank my fellow SAG-AFTRA members, our sister unions in the entertainment industry, our industry employers, and our industry trade associations for reaching out to their elected officials to request economic inclusion. Together, we send the clear message that the arts and media sector is a vital part of the economy that cannot be left behind when considering aid to workers affected by COVID-19.

"While there is little reason to celebrate in these uncertain times, these are real benefits to our members who may be suffering, and we are grateful for the additional help from the government. We will continue to fight for our members through legislation and other means in every possible way. "

WGA West

"As the entertainment industry grapples with the devastating impact of COVID-19 and the shutdown of production worldwide, professionals working at its heart have found champions in Congress," the guild said. The Writers Guild of America West applauds our federal representatives for responding to our collective pleas to allow our members access to federal emergency benefits. The CARES Act provides direct funds and unemployment benefits for entertainment workers who, without this bill, were not eligible for most forms of assistance due to the intermittent nature of our work.

“The content that our members write, and that our industry brings to life, keeps the nation informed and entertained while we stay home to curb the spread of COVID-19. We urge our federal leaders to continue to support us and provide the necessary financial stimulus, including relief for our pension plan and additional financial support for those most in need. "