Hoda Kotb Tears Up Today Over Drew Brees' $ 5 Million Donation To Louisiana Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Today is the show Co-host Hoda Kotb was thrilled Friday morning after speaking with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees about his $ 5 million donation to Louisiana, as COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed in the state in the last days. Kotb burst into tears over the generous donation, and her co-host Savannah Guthrie (who isolates herself at home) tried to comfort her.

Kotb was alone in the studio at 30 Rockefeller Center while speaking to Brees via satellite, and at the end of their conversation she said to the NFL star: “In fact, I think many things are contagious, including generosity. Our hope is that, because you let us know that you made this great, generous donation, other people can look and say, "Hey, maybe I can help too." Drew, we love you. "

Brees, who made the donation with his wife, Brittany, responded to Kotb saying, "I love you, too, Hoda." At that point, Kotb fell apart. Guthrie immediately stepped in and said, "Oh Hoda … I know it's a lot. I know where your heart is, dear.

Kotb spoke to Brees about how hard COVID-19 has affected Louisiana, and Brees explained that the state thrives on small businesses and the hospitality industry. He noted how badly New Orleans has been affected, explaining that when he and Brittany think about the basic needs of residents, they started by making sure families get food.

"Somehow you're looking for someone to hug just because." Hoda reflects on the emotional moment he had after his interview with Drew Brees. pic.twitter.com/RWRXfrs6vF – TODAY with Hoda and Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) March 27, 2020

Kotb, who was a presenter on WWL-TV in New Orleans for six years, and Brees also discussed the similarities between the current situation and Hurricane Katrina. The soccer player, whom Kotb described as "kind of like the mayor of New Orleans," advised people in Louisiana to stay there and remain hopeful because they obviously have gone through many difficult times together.

"Whether it's hurricanes, oil spills, floods, and this is just another one of those pieces of adversity that we're going to come out better on the other side," Brees said.

Ad

When Savannah Guthrie realized that Hoda Kotb was too excited to take the segment into a commercial, she took over her friend to have time to pull herself together and finish the broadcast. Later in the show, Guthrie told Kotb that "we all understand it,quot; and sometimes "those moments just come out of nowhere."



Post views:

0 0