Hoda Kotb cries today in a raw and moving moment

When Hoda Kotb cries, we all cry.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Today co-host took the waves like he does every day to break the news, these days with co-host Savannah Guthrie join her on television while practicing social distancing. On Friday, the journalist was finishing an interview with Drew Brees when the moment visibly hit an emotional chord with Kotb.

After discussing the $ 5 million donation from the New Orleans Saints quarterback to Louisiana in the midst of the pandemic, Kotb, who worked in New Orleans in the 1990s, concluded the interview and was visibly excited as he struggled to contain the tears as she tried to continue the show.

"I know it's a lot, Hoda. I'm so sorry, honey," said Guthrie, trying to comfort his partner in midair. "Take a moment. It's a lot. I know where your heart is, dear. I do. How about I read the provocation, do you want me to?"