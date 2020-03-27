Hoda Kotb cries today in a raw and moving moment

When Hoda Kotb cries, we all cry.
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Today co-host took the waves like he does every day to break the news, these days with co-host Savannah Guthrie join her on television while practicing social distancing. On Friday, the journalist was finishing an interview with Drew Brees when the moment visibly hit an emotional chord with Kotb.
After discussing the $ 5 million donation from the New Orleans Saints quarterback to Louisiana in the midst of the pandemic, Kotb, who worked in New Orleans in the 1990s, concluded the interview and was visibly excited as he struggled to contain the tears as she tried to continue the show.
"I know it's a lot, Hoda. I'm so sorry, honey," said Guthrie, trying to comfort his partner in midair. "Take a moment. It's a lot. I know where your heart is, dear. I do. How about I read the provocation, do you want me to?"
"Yes please," Kotb replied with a mixture of laughter and tears.
The moment was moving for many people who observed the entire country.
"Sending love your way, Hoda. Do not regret that your emotion shows that you are human and the love you have for others," a fan tweeted. "Thank you for your authenticity and for letting the world see your heart."
"@hodakotb You are everything! This is so difficult and I can't imagine being in front of everyone holding it together," intervened a spectator. "You got it. And @SavannahGuthrie what kind of act. You two are women who support personified women."
As another tweet put it, "Just when I gave up on humanity, Hoda comes."
And so, we are crying, and you will too after seeing the Today Clip up.
