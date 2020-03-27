Hoda Kotb breaks down in tears after interviewing Drew Brees – Deadline

Today Co-host Hoda Kotb broke down in tears on Friday after interviewing New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who made a $ 5 million donation to help coronavirus victims in Louisiana.

Kotb thanked Brees for his generous donation and said other people will also be inspired to contribute. "Drew, we love you!" she said.

"I love you too, Hoda," he said.

Then she was overwhelmed with emotion. "Sorry," he said.

"It's a lot. I know where your heart is, my dear, I know that," said co-host Savannah Guthrie.

Kotb worked as a presenter in New Orleans for CBS WWL-TV station in the 1990s.

Later, Guthrie said to Kotb: “You know, we all understand that. There are only times when it takes you out of nowhere. We all understand that. Everyone is under a lot of pressure right now. "

"Somehow you're looking for someone to hug just because," Kotb said.

Guthrie has been working from her home in a makeshift study in the basement as a precaution against coronavirus, while Kotb has been the sole presenter of the study.

Kot noted how the city had the largest increase in coronavirus cases in the country, and that Brees stepped in to help.

"We have to be together now," Brees told Kotb in his interview.