Hockey equipment maker Bauer switches to medical shields

Hockey equipment maker Bauer went from making helmet visors to medical visors for those fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

When hockey stopped amid the global pandemic, Bauer was faced with the possibility of closing his manufacturing plant in Blainville, Quebec, but engineers there suggested the idea of ​​producing medical shields to help protect people in the front line of the fight against COVID. 19)

They came up with a prototype, and Bauer's vice president of global marketing, Mary-Kay Messier, said there were already 100,000 devices ready for distribution. They are expected to go to doctors and nurses first in Canada, then in the United States.

The medical shields are being produced in Quebec and at a facility in Liverpool, New York, which primarily manufactures Bauer's lacrosse equipment. The Exeter, New Hampshire-based company said its Liverpool facility manufactured 1,300 facial displays on Thursday with the goal of producing 2,000 more on Friday and 4,000 daily next week.

"There is a real shortage, a serious shortage of medical devices and equipment that is needed to keep people in the front line safe," said Messier. "We all want to discover how we can make a difference."

US Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire said on Twitter that she is "proud to see this NH business adapt to help healthcare workers during this time." Columbus Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno tweeted his support: “Impressive job @BauerHockey. Like many, I am proud to use their equipment! Thanks for making a difference where it matters!

Spokeswoman Vanessa McMains of the Johns Hopkins Medical Center in Baltimore said volunteers are putting together face shields and 35,000 fanny packs with gloves, masks and hand sanitizer to distribute to those who are in close contact with COVID-19 patients. He said Johns Hopkins was preparing for a shortage in the US. USA Similar to what has happened to other countries in the world.

The congressional $ 2.2 billion aid package for the virus allocated $ 1 billion under the Defense Production Act to help private industry boost the production of medical equipment.

"Every company has something they can contribute to," said Messier. "It's just a matter of a bit of creativity trying to think about what it could be."

Bauer is still increasing production of medical shields, and Messier said he hopes other companies will do the same. She said that in times of tragedy, rival manufacturers should not be competitors.

"They really are all together on how to help the team," he said. "I think about hockey. It really is a team sport, right? And we are lucky to work in that kind of environment, and right now it's about how we can support the community at large. "

Fellow maker Warrior Hockey tweeted, "In times of need, we are all on the same team. We commend @ BauerHockey's efforts to help keep our medical professionals safe."