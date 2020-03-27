Hillary Clinton's tweet about pandemic actions sparks fire over insensitivity – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLbaf79d514a2167d8964df8d619f37b9e11% %MINIFYHTMLbaf79d514a2167d8964df8d619f37b9e12%

A tweet by Hillary Clinton mocking President Trump's handling of the pandemic is sparking a backlash from conservatives, who accuse the former Secretary of State of playing politics during a national health crisis.

"He promised 'America first,'" Clinton tweeted, referring to a phrase President Donald Trump has used frequently. Clinton linked to Thursday's New York Times coverage of the United States officially leading the world in confirmed cases. of coronavirus.

The tweet continues with a two-day visibility boost by Clinton. On Thursday, he called for a two-month blockade, continuing a Democratic party battle cry against Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tweet and some reactions:

It is not the first time that you laugh when the Americans died – Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 27, 2020