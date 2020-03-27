Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 3,657 and 92 deaths as of Friday at 2 p.m. ITS T.

To maintain consistency with the outbreak reporting methodology above, the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) has been added as a separate jurisdiction in the "Other,quot; category. This has resulted in the reclassification of some previously reported confirmed cases among the county's case counts.

The 92 deaths include 23 people in Detroit, four in Genesee County, one in Gogebic County, one in Ingham County, one in Kent County, one in Livingston County, 14 in Macomb County , one in Mecosta County, two in Muskegon County, 26 in Oakland County, one in Tuscola County, three in Washtenaw County, and 14 in Wayne County.

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Short of breath

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 2 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

