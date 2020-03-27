Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 2,856 and 60 deaths as of Thursday at 2 p.m. ITS T.

To maintain consistency with the outbreak reporting methodology above, the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) has been added as a separate jurisdiction in the "Other,quot; category. This has resulted in the reclassification of some previously reported confirmed cases among the county's case counts.

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Short of breath

Updated daily at 2 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

