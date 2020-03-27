Help from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19’ ABC Sweep Thursday – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLd7620d7c7f9135d4ec6c897b82ab5c3a11% %MINIFYHTMLd7620d7c7f9135d4ec6c897b82ab5c3a12%

ABC double shot Station 19 Y Grey's Anatomy along with the season 2 finale of his 10 PM drama A million little things It helped the network take the top demo and audience seats Thursday in primetime. The night also saw the final season of Fox's midseason duo. Overcome Y Deputy.

Station 19 It scored 1.2 in the adult demographic age 18-49 and had a nightly audience of 7.29 million viewers, leading to Grey & # 39; s (1.3, 6.51M), which was the best in the demo. The first dropped a tenth, while the second lost two tenths a week ago.

A million little things (0.7, 4.34M), which ended its second season with a cliffhanger, was even compared to last week. Also consistent with its penultimate episodes a week ago were the Fox comedy season finales. Overcome (0.6, 2.63M) and drama Deputy (0.6, 3.91M), which both premiered mid-season. Last man standing (0.8, 4.49M) He addressed Fox last night and was also tied.

NBC's comedy block started with Hypermarket (0.9, 3.94M), which held its huge demo gain from a week ago, and Brooklyn nine nine (0.7, 2.34M), which was stable. Consecutive episodes of Indebted At 9 PM (0.4, 1.63M) and 9:30 PM (0.3, 1.50M) they both saw demo drops from last week. Law and order: SVU (0.7, 3.76M) returned from a month-long break and rose a tenth.

CBS issued repeats. The CW Katy Keene (0.1, 550,000) and Legacies (0.2, 630K) were even.