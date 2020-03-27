Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn & # 39; s "Making The Cut" donate $ 600,000 to the World Health Organization amid the coronavirus crisis – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLe4c205e0eb1585d065a7326f4bcb60d911% %MINIFYHTMLe4c205e0eb1585d065a7326f4bcb60d912%

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn's global fashion contest Making the cut is donating more than $ 600,000 to the World Health Organization to help with the coronavirus crisis.

"As we celebrate the Making the cut premiere today, we are also thinking of people around the world affected by this global health crisis. That's why Making the cut It will donate more than $ 600K to the World Health Organization and local charities in New York, Paris and Tokyo, where the series was filmed, "Amazon said in a statement.

To mark the premiere and raise awareness for organizations, Amazon has created a #StrutForTheCut challenge where fans can showcase their best "home couture" and record themselves strutting on hallway catwalks, while helping to raise awareness for WHO. Klum and Gunn will republish their favorites on social media.

Making the cut Hosts and judges, including Klum and Gunn, will republish their favorite looks and walks over the weekend, March 27-29. See Klum and Gunn's Instagram posts below.

Amazon is also hosting a live premiere and observation party on Instagram to help draw attention to the cause. Naomi Campbell hosts, starting at 5 pm tonight. A virtual party will follow, organized by Questlove on Instagram Live.