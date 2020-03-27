Hearts tell players that their wages will be suspended if they reject the 50 percent pay cut | Football news

Hearts owner: "The reason we are implementing cost control measures is because we could face up to six months of totally abnormal operations."





Hearts will suspend payment of their players starting March 31 if they don't accept a 50 percent pay cut

Hearts owner Ann Budge has written a letter to the club's players telling them that their wages will be suspended starting March 31 if they don't accept a 50 percent pay cut amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) informed the clubs on Friday that they have the power to suspend contracts by using Clause 12, which can be activated if the Scottish Football Association suspends soccer.

Hearts are expected to lose £ 1m of revenue next month after the suspension of Scottish football and Budge warned that the club will not survive a six-month shutdown without implementing cuts.

Hearts striker Steven Naismith accepted the pay cut, while manager Daniel Stendel agreed to work for free during the period, and Budge says "no apology,quot; for asking staff to take pay cuts.

In a statement Thursday, he said: "In line with most other clubs, our goal is to maintain enough cash reserves to cover two to three months of normal business operations.

"The reason we are implementing cost control measures is because we could be facing up to six months of totally abnormal operations."

"Since we all know that we have to plan for that eventuality, I see absolutely no reason to sit back and wait for a miracle or for the government to bail out all the companies in the country … in a timely manner."

Hearts owner Ann Budge says she doesn't apologize for asking players to cut their wages.

"None of these options are likely to happen, and I therefore do not apologize for establishing immediate plans to mitigate the problems before us.

"I also do not apologize for being open and transparent with staff, players and supporters about the potential scale of the problem.

"In the face of this unprecedented set of circumstances, it is up to all employers to be completely honest and open with their staff. They must also be able to plan.

Budge added that "most of the staff,quot; agreed to cut wages, but that "several players,quot; are still reviewing their personal situations.

Hearts continue "open dialogue,quot; with players

Later on Friday night, Hearts released a statement saying: "The club feels it is necessary to clarify, once again, that contrary to a media report, no 'warning' has been issued to our players. regarding agreeing to pay cuts or clause 12 that is invoked.

"A letter was sent to the team, on the advice of the SPFL and its legal advisers, in order to protect the Club's rights. The email accompanying the letter stated very clearly that:

"At this time, we have not decided to exercise this right and we are working diligently to find an alternative solution to the unprecedented financial problems facing the Club as a result of the suspension of the game."

"As stated above, we plan to pay full wages as normal until the end of March 2020. However, in doing so, we must make it very clear that we do not give up our right to suspend player agreements in the future, should that we do it, they need to do it to safeguard the future of the Club.

"Hearts continue to maintain an open and regular dialogue with the players and they all work together to overcome this incredibly difficult time."

& # 39; This threatens serious cracks inside the dressing room of Hearts & # 39;

Analysis by Sky Sports News journalist Charles Paterson

"Ann Budge's decision last week to impose 50 percent pay cuts on all Hearts staff caused a seismic shock in Tynecastle, and was an early indicator of how badly Scottish football is being hit by the coronavirus crisis,quot; .

"This latest move threatens to create a serious rift within the Hearts locker room, and could be the trigger for other clubs struggling to pay their players to follow suit."

Steven Naismith has been recorded saying he would take a pay cut

"Hearts captain Steven Naismith says he is happy to accept the pay cut, but there is a danger that Budge's ultimatum may alienate the club hierarchy from those players who have not yet signed up for pay cuts."

"SPFL clubs have received legal guidance that they can effectively suspend contracts should the league go into recess. A source close to the Hearts' locker room has said Sky Sports News that & # 39; player power & # 39; It could have a significant effect before the deadline of Tuesday, March 31.

"With the prospect of no football and therefore no revenue for months, the ramifications of Budge's move could quickly affect the entire league if it becomes clear that the clubs have the power in the negotiations to manage the restructuring wage,quot;.