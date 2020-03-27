HBO Postpones Production on "Succession" and "Barry" Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Writing May Continue – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML2612ec1705e99518bc987bf4e6f6d81b11% %MINIFYHTML2612ec1705e99518bc987bf4e6f6d81b12%

When WarnerMedia Entertainment's divisions, including HBO, closed production on all series on March 13, there were two high-profile HBO shows in early pre-production, Succession Y Barry whose status remained under evaluation. Two weeks later, with no relief in sight for the digging coronavirus pandemic, the premium cable network has decided to advance production start dates for both series and suspend pre-production.

"We look forward to resuming pre-production when it is safe and healthy for everyone who works on our shows," HBO said in a statement. "Whenever possible, our writers continue to write remotely."

Two weeks ago, HBO stopped production on all the series they were filming, including season 2 of The just gemsand delay in the start of production for season 2 of Euphoria it had been imminent

After the end of game of Thrones Y Veep, succession Y Barry they have emerged as HBO's most acclaimed comedy and drama series, respectively. Delaying production would not affect the Emmy eligibility of the programs; The next seasons had been destined for the consideration of 2021 Emmys. The second season last year of Succession He is expected to be a leading contender for the drama series at the Primetime Emmys 2020, while Barry it will skip this year's Emmy cycle.