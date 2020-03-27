Hawaii Telescope Protesters Leave Camp Due to Virus Concerns

HONOLULU – Opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope project on the Big Island of Hawaii have withdrawn from their camp due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

The move came after more than eight months of nonviolent protests at the Mauna Kea Access Road base, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday.

Construction of one of the world's largest telescopes on Hawaii's highest mountain, Mauna Kea, has been stalled by opponents of the project who say the telescope will desecrate the land considered sacred by some Hawaiian natives.

Large tents erected last year as a warehouse, kitchen and training area were removed and supporters of the protest were asked to leave, protest leader Andre Pérez said on Wednesday.

"Due to concern for human health and safety, we have decided to leave," said Pérez. "We believe that there is no imminent threat from TMT, that is our assessment, so human health and safety are paramount to us."

Protesters posted videos on social media saying that medical professionals recommended reducing travel and "staying in our bubbles and staying home,quot; until the threat of the coronavirus passes.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

Protesters successfully blocked the access road for more than five months. Law enforcement officials arrested 39 protesters on July 17 for obstructing the road during non-violent protests, but never made another attempt to clear the road.

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim promised in December that there would be no police effort to remove protesters from the mountain and convinced opponents of the telescope to move tents and other equipment off the road.

Construction has not progressed since then as protesters continued to camp near the highway and held protests.

Pérez does not expect that the departure of the protesters will incite officials to restart the project in the near future, although no promises were made.

"We have not received any promise or confirmation or agreement with them," said Pérez.

He added: "We are confident that they will not move with TMT during this time of pandemic crisis."