Harry Styles talks about his quarantine routine!

Harry Styles, like almost everyone else, has been adjusting to the quarantine established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That said, the singer shared with Zane Lowe of Apple Music while on FaceTime, his new daily routine.

It seems like Harry is really making the most of it!

%MINIFYHTMLfa30ce04b5ae27e454ebaee09bc7aecd11% %MINIFYHTMLfa30ce04b5ae27e454ebaee09bc7aecd12%

The former One Direction member tried to encourage people to find a sense of normalcy and stay sane in the midst of isolation and social estrangement that won't "make the world feel like it's ending."

During his update on how he has been dealing with the situation, Harry stated that "we have been trying to maintain a routine, trying to stay positive and productive, and anytime we find ourselves doing nothing we really use to check in." family or friends who have businesses you know that have closed. Obviously I am very lucky to be someone who can work from home. But there are many people who are not, and it is a difficult time right now. "

Then he talked about his mental health and spiritual side during this time, saying, "I will meditate in the morning and have a coffee afterwards and read a little to try to wake up a little." And then I go out for a run, get some air and sun, and try to exercise in the morning. And then I'll try to do some work and take an afternoon stroll again. I just tried to breathe fresh air and not see anyone. But I've been driving and stuff just to get some air and sun on my face. "

Great news for fans: The star also mentioned that she's been writing a lot!

Then he admitted that the global crisis has pushed him to do some things that he should have done more often anyway, that's a glimmer of hope!

Ad %MINIFYHTMLfa30ce04b5ae27e454ebaee09bc7aecd79% %MINIFYHTMLfa30ce04b5ae27e454ebaee09bc7aecd79%

In conclusion, Harry said that he has been writing lyrics, poems, and playing the piano and guitar much more.



Post views:

0 0