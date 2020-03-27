Harriet, Nokomis Parkways close by to help maintain social distance – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board (MPRB) announced the closure of the Lake Harriet Parkway and Lake Nokomis Parkway to allow trail users to follow social distancing practices.

In response to Governor Walz's executive order directing Minnesotans to stay home, MPRB President Jono Cowgill announced additional parking lane closures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Lake Harriet Parkway will close on Linden Hills Boulevard and continue around the lake. It will take effect at 5 p.m. Friday and will be closed entirely when all vehicles have exited the parking lots and bays. It will be open to pedestrians on Saturday. Lake Nokomis Parkway will close at 12:01 am Monday and will be open to pedestrians.

The closings will remain in effect until the end of the home shelter order on April 10, 2020 at 5 p.m.

Once the closings go into effect: