Harlem Globetrotters great Curly Neal dies at 77 | NBA News

Fred Curly Neal, the dribbling magician who entertained millions with the Harlem Globetrotters for parts of three decades, died. He was 77 years old.

The Globetrotters said Neal died at his home outside Houston on Thursday morning.

Harlem Globetrotters icon Fred "Curly,quot; Neal, known worldwide for his characteristic shaved head and charismatic smile, passed away this morning at his home outside Houston at the age of 77. pic.twitter.com/JdZa6zTvZU – Harlem Globetrotters (@Globies) March 26, 2020

"We have lost one of the most genuine human beings the world has ever known," Globetrotters general manager Jeff Munn said in a statement on Twitter. "Curly's basketball ability was unrivaled by most, and her warm heart and huge smile made families around the world happy."

Neal played for the Globetrotters from 1963 to 1985, appearing in more than 6,000 games in 97 countries for the exhibition team known for its combination of comedy and athletics. He became one of five Globetrotters to remove his jersey when his No. 22 was lifted to the beams during a special ceremony at Madison Square Garden in 2008.

Neal was a crowd favorite with his characteristic shaved head, infectious smile, and ability to dribble circles around would-be defenders. He was a key player during the Globetrotters' most popular era in the 1970s and 1980s, appearing on television shows and specials like The Ed Sullivan Show, Love Boat, and Gilligan & # 39; s Island.

Neal and the Globetrotters also appeared in numerous television commercials, Scooby-Doo episodes, and had their own cartoon series.

Image:

Neal poses for photographers at a media event



"It's hard to express how much joy Curly Neal brought into my life growing up. RETURN to a legend," Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr tweeted.

Neal was a star high school player in Greensboro, North Carolina, and led Johnson C Smith University in Charlotte to the title of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association after averaging 23 points per game in his senior year. He was inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in a 2008 class that included North Carolina coach Roy Williams.

Neal was also featured in the Globetrotters & # 39; Legends ring in 1993 and continued to appear for them as a goodwill ambassador.

Want to see even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.