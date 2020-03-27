Hannah Ann says she was caught by Peter and Kelley dating rumors

Peter Weberthe season of The Bachelor it's over, and yet the drama continues.

Since he starred in the reality show, the pilot went from being committed to Hannah Ann Slussto go out Madison Prewett, before being single again. However, it appears that the former leader is now picking up where he stayed with the former contestant. Kelley Flanagan.

The two were recently spotted on a leisurely stroll through Chicago despite the coronavirus pandemic. At that time, a witness told E! News, "Peter was vibrating and it looked like Kelley had his leg in her lap at one point."

Very soon, Bachelor Nation learned of this possible romance, including his ex-fiancé Hannah Ann, who says he's only now learning about the recent development in Peter's love life. "I was totally amazed, if it's been happening all along that would be very smart … Maybe it will work out for them and he will be decisive about it," he said. Nick Viallon Instagram Live.