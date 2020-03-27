Hannah Ann says she was caught by Peter and Kelley dating rumors

Peter Weberthe season of The Bachelor it's over, and yet the drama continues.
Since he starred in the reality show, the pilot went from being committed to Hannah Ann Slussto go out Madison Prewett, before being single again. However, it appears that the former leader is now picking up where he stayed with the former contestant. Kelley Flanagan.
The two were recently spotted on a leisurely stroll through Chicago despite the coronavirus pandemic. At that time, a witness told E! News, "Peter was vibrating and it looked like Kelley had his leg in her lap at one point."
Very soon, Bachelor Nation learned of this possible romance, including his ex-fiancé Hannah Ann, who says he's only now learning about the recent development in Peter's love life. "I was totally amazed, if it's been happening all along that would be very smart … Maybe it will work out for them and he will be decisive about it," he said. Nick Viallon Instagram Live.
It doesn't mean that Hannah Ann didn't see this coming. She simply said, "Honestly, when I saw it, I wasn't really surprised, because that has been the pattern, all going in all directions."
She also liked multiple tweets shading his ex, one of whom called him "f – k-boi,quot;.
As Bachelor Nation will remember, Hannah Ann confronted Peter over his inability to commit to a single woman throughout their engagement. "Peter, we've been through a lot together, and I really should have picked up the first red flag to give me, when you wanted to contact Hannah brown to find closure with her, so looking back, our engagement involved three women, me, who is still in love with Madison and proposing to me, and your need to close with Hannah Brown, "shot him." That's three women involved in our engagement. "
Now Hannah Ann is moving on. She has already removed all the photos with Peter from her Instagram and says she is already dating. The previously printed model disclosed to Nick: "I know many different people, but I will say that there is one person in particular that I am excited to have a date with after (the coronavirus pandemic) has ended. Really excited about that."
Thanks, next!
%MINIFYHTML680927eccd1ebafd7a45690f7ad0069013%%MINIFYHTML680927eccd1ebafd7a45690f7ad0069014%