Hair dye kit sales soar as COVID-19 cuts home salon workers – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Sales of Madison Reed's home hair coloring kits have soared 750% in recent days, while demand for the product to cover Color Wow's roots has also soared. And colourists across the country say they receive calls from customers asking for tips on coloring their hair at home, while most businesses, including beauty salons, are closed so people don't spread the coronavirus.

The increased consumer interest in such hair products reflects a concern for women and men in the midst of the pandemic: How do I cover my roots when I can't go to the salon? That question could be even more pressing given the large number of employees who now work from home and communicate with colleagues and clients through online video conferencing services like Zoom and Skype.

%MINIFYHTMLf6cd1f6ae1e9d4522ec987f57adac0e211% %MINIFYHTMLf6cd1f6ae1e9d4522ec987f57adac0e212%

◊◊◊ Click here to read the full story at cbsnews.com ◊◊◊