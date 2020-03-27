Guinea voters back controversial constitutional changes | Guinea News

%MINIFYHTML46c2e5b0e7e79e0d0b5226cb5f61b39611% %MINIFYHTML46c2e5b0e7e79e0d0b5226cb5f61b39612%

Guinea has voted overwhelmingly for a change in the constitution, according to the provisional results of a referendum, a result that the opposition fears will allow President Alpha Conde to rule for another 12 years.

Almost 92 percent of voters supported changing the constitution in last Sunday's referendum, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Amadou Salifou Kebe said Friday, while eight percent were against it.

The turnout was 61 percent, Kebe told reporters, saying it was provisional figures. The Constitutional Court has eight days to confirm the results.

The referendum, originally scheduled for March 1, was delayed because international observers expressed concern over its impartiality. He was boycotted by the opposition.

Conde, 82, has not denied that he can use the proposed changes to search for another term when his second and last term runs out this year under the current constitution.

The new constitution would limit presidential terms to two, but would extend the term of office to six years, potentially allowing Conde to govern for another 12 years.

It does not specify whether the terms served under the previous constitution would count, but Conde has suggested that they would not.

Controversial changes

The proposal to change the constitution has been hugely controversial in the West African state, sparking massive protests in which at least 32 people have been killed since October, according to a count by the AFP news agency.

Authorities went ahead with the referendum after removing some 2.5 million unverifiable names from their electoral registry, on the advice of the Economic Community of West African States.

However, the day of the vote was marred by violence, with dozens of polling stations ransacked across the country and, according to opposition parties, dozens of deaths.

Protesters stand beside the burning tires during a protest in Conakry, Guinea, on March 21, 2020, on the eve of the constitutional referendum (File: Cellou Binani / AFP)

Authorities said there were only a few deaths on the day of the vote, and that the vote took place in peace.

Conde is a former opposition figure who was jailed under previous hardline regimes.

In 2010, he made history as the first democratically elected president in a country with a chronic history of military coups and turmoil.

Voters returned him to office in 2015 for his second and final five-year term under the current constitution, but critics say he has become increasingly authoritarian.

The government argues that the constitution must be updated to introduce much-needed social changes, especially for women.

The reforms would include banning female genital mutilation and child marriage and granting spouses the same rights in a divorce.