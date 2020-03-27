Grey's 15 most striking moments of anatomy

There is nothing on television like Grey's Anatomy.

The creator's medicinal soap. Shonda Rhimes It officially became the oldest of its kind on primetime television in February 2019. And at a time when shows are struggling to see seasons three or four, we celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut. With a (sadly) revolutionary approach to color blindness to cast and not have a star in its original cast (unless you count Patrick Dempsey, which, at that time, many did not), the small show premiered on ABC on March 27, 2005 in what would be a historic season for the network, since it had released hits Desperate housewives Y Lost in the fall.

In subsequent years, the show, currently in its 16th season with an order for a 17 already delivered, has become a star Ellen Pompeo Not only in a household name, but in a powerful production company in its own right, it fueled the careers of actors like Kate Walsh, Chyler Leigh, Jesse WilliamsY Jason George, to name just a few, launched not one, but two spin-offs (Private practice and the one currently airing Station 19) and brought so much calamity to its extensive cast of characters. Seriously, a lot.