Grey's 15 most striking moments of anatomy

There is nothing on television like Grey's Anatomy.
The creator's medicinal soap. Shonda Rhimes It officially became the oldest of its kind on primetime television in February 2019. And at a time when shows are struggling to see seasons three or four, we celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut. With a (sadly) revolutionary approach to color blindness to cast and not have a star in its original cast (unless you count Patrick Dempsey, which, at that time, many did not), the small show premiered on ABC on March 27, 2005 in what would be a historic season for the network, since it had released hits Desperate housewives Y Lost in the fall.
In subsequent years, the show, currently in its 16th season with an order for a 17 already delivered, has become a star Ellen Pompeo Not only in a household name, but in a powerful production company in its own right, it fueled the careers of actors like Kate Walsh, Chyler Leigh, Jesse WilliamsY Jason George, to name just a few, launched not one, but two spin-offs (Private practice and the one currently airing Station 19) and brought so much calamity to its extensive cast of characters. Seriously, a lot.
In honor of the show's 15th anniversary, we thought we'd take a stroll down memory lane and count 15 of Shonda & Co's most shocking moments, including the current showrunner Krista VernoffThey have been given to us over the years.
From the booty call to the boss
Incoming surgical intern Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) was released by a large loop in Grey's AnatomyPremiere of the series when she learned that the busy one night she picked up at the bar played by Patrick Dempsey it was actually his new boss, the renowned surgeon Dr. Derek Shepherd. Oops
Addison's arrival
Fans were as stunned as poor Meredith at the end of the first season when Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) entered Seattle Grace and addressed Mer and Derek, introducing himself to the now iconic "You must be the woman who's been fucking my husband."
Distance pumps
When Grey's Anatomy Given the plum post after the Super Bowl in its second season, fans watched tensely as Meredith decided to stick her hand into a body cavity containing a live explosive to prevent it from detonating. And just as we started to breathe a sigh of relief when the head of the Dylan Bomb Squad (guest star) Kyle chandler) started to walk away with the explosive removed, exploded, taking out the poor guy in the process.
Denny's death
Fans watched as Izzie (Katherine Heigl) fell in love with the lovely Denny Duquette effortlessly (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) while waiting for a much-needed heart transplant during the second half of the second season, falling in love with him along with her. And when his wild plan to cut his LVAD cable to get him on the transplant list failed spectacularly, resulting in his death at the end of the season, it was confirmed that Grey & # 39; s Anatomy was not here to give us happy endings. what we wanted.
Meredith's near-death experience
What was most surprising during the big season three ferry crash: Was Meredith nearly drowned after being thrown into the icy waters at the crash site or her subsequent admission that she had stopped trying to survive?
Lexie's arrival
At the end of the third season, a surgical intern named Lexie (Chyler Leigh) arrived in Seattle Grace, met Derek the night before he started at the hospital at a time reflecting his first interaction with Mer two seasons earlier (but luckily it didn't end with them sleeping together), and then introduced himself to George O « Malley (T.R. gentleman) in the internal dressing room. Oh, and your last name? Why, Gray, of course? And so Meredith's younger half-sister, one of two daughters raised by her father Thatcher and his second wife Susan, was added to the mix.
Ghost Denny
Two and a half seasons after his death, Denny had returned and his ghost was … having sex with Izzie. In one of the most absurd moments in the show's history, Ghost Denny was used to signaling viewers and Izzie herself that something was wrong. Ultimately, it was shown that something was stage IV metastatic melanoma, which had spread, among other places, to his brain.
It's George
While fans waited for Izzie to bite the bullet at the end of the fifth season, the fact that no one could find George should have hinted at the fact that something was going on with poor O & # 39; Malley. When Meredith finally realized what the John Doe who had been hit by a bus while trying to save a woman on the street was writing on his hand, 007, his cruel nickname in earlier seasons, he tried to alert surgeons who were working on it, but it was too late. He disintegrated and died.
The shooting
File this in: The disturbing episode of the fog in Grey & # 39; s history. In the sixth season finale, the grieving husband of a deceased patient arrived at the hospital, fresh out of his merger with neighboring Mercy West, with a loaded gun and nothing to live for. Some doctors were killed, several more wounded, and the image of Bailey (Chandra Wilson) being dragged by her feet out of a patient's bed will haunt us forever. Fortunately, she survived. Mer and Derek's baby was not so lucky. After she was shot, she believed she was dead and had a traumatic miscarriage.
The plane crash
Two seasons after the horrible hospital shooting, Shonda Rhimes decided it was time to torture a handful of documents once again. At the end of the eighth season, a plane carrying Meredith, Derek, Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh), Lexie, Mark Sloan (Eric dane) and Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw), traveling to Boise, Idaho, to perform surgery on conjoined twins, he crashed in the desert, leaving them stranded and injured, with no one at home knowing they had fallen. The accident claimed the lives of Mark and Lexie and Arizona's leg, while almost leaving Derek's hand permanently injured.
Burke's return
How could Grey & # 39; s send Cristina, the person of Mer, at the end of season 10 after Sandra Oh decided to go ahead? Why, having former Preston Burke (Isaiah Washington) appears again after leaving her on the altar in the third season to offer her her hospital in Switzerland. That the show brought Washington back after his highly controversial departure, which involved him referring to his co-star T.R. gentleman for a heinous gay insult, it was really surprising.
Maggie's arrival
When the show said goodbye to Cristina in the season 10 finale, she welcomed her replacement as director of cardio-thoracic surgery, Dr. Maggie Pierce. And when the character, played by Kelly McCreary, revealed to Richard (James Pickens Jr.) In the last moments of the episode that she was the daughter of Dr. Ellis Gray, asking if she knew the legendary doctor, she was not the only one stunned to learn that she had a daughter and that Mer had another sister.
Derek's departure
Literally no one saw him coming when, with a handful of episodes on the air in Season 11, Derek was killed, the victim of a head-on collision just after rescuing a roadside family involved in a car accident. theirs Patrick Dempsey He had recently extended his contract on the show, making his departure truly unexpected. Killing Mer's husband may have been Shonda RhimesIt's the only feasible option to get rid of the character in a way that didn't make an 11-year-old love story completely useless, but that didn't mean it hurt any less.
Meredith's attack
As if Mer had not gone far enough to this point, in the ninth episode of season 12, she was violently attacked by a patient in a brutal episode who saw her jaw break, and then closed with a cable to restore her hearing. . Her panic attack when her children won't see her during her recovery was an awesome time to act from Ellen Pompeo.
Alex's departure
How would the show explain Alex Karev's sudden absence after the original star? Justin Chambers walked away from your role in the middle of season 16? By making him write letters to his wife Jo (Camilla Luddington), Mer and Bailey explain that he had contacted Izzie years after she broke up and sent him divorce papers, only to find out that he had been raising his twins all these years on a farm somewhere and had chosen to his newly discovered family about his life in Seattle. If someone tells you they saw it coming, we'll show you a liar.
For another 15 years!
