Grey & # 39; s Anatomy increases its season finale due to coronavirus

Since production was halted a few weeks ahead of schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, the season finale will now air on April 9. It's titled "Make a Happy Face,quot;, and it was originally supposed to follow four more episodes this season. .
There are no plans to end those last four episodes this season, so this will be the end of season 16. However, the good news is that Grey's has already been renewed for season 17, which means that there is no reason to be stressed about it. Sure, there are plenty of other things to emphasize, including what's going on with Richard Webber, but we don't have to worry about the end of Grey's Anatomy still.
Next week's episode "Sing It Again,quot; finds the team reuniting to find out what's going on with Richard, and then the finale will return to some other loose ends this season.
In "Put on a Happy Face," according to ABC, Link tries to convince Amelia to take it easy during the final stage of her pregnancy. Hayes asks Meredith a surprising question, and Owen makes a surprising discovery.
Before the trip to the medical conference in Los Angeles this week, Teddy was dealing with cheating on Owen with Tom, thinking Owen was going to be the father of Amelia's baby. Link and Amelia had reconciled and discovered that Link was actually the father, and DeLuca had been suspended while Meredith admitted that she still loved him but needed him to take care of himself.
Jo is also still dealing with the fact that her husband left her (like all of us), and Richard had not told anyone about his trembling hands.
Grey's Anatomy airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m., and Station 19 Y How to escape murder They will both air on Thursdays at 8:10 p.m. respectively, with its two finals still scheduled to air on May 14.
