Grey & # 39; s Anatomy increases its season finale due to coronavirus

Grey's AnatomyThe end comes a little earlier than we thought.

Since production was halted a few weeks ahead of schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, the season finale will now air on April 9. It's titled "Make a Happy Face,quot;, and it was originally supposed to follow four more episodes this season. .

There are no plans to end those last four episodes this season, so this will be the end of season 16. However, the good news is that Grey's has already been renewed for season 17, which means that there is no reason to be stressed about it. Sure, there are plenty of other things to emphasize, including what's going on with Richard Webber, but we don't have to worry about the end of Grey's Anatomy still.

Next week's episode "Sing It Again,quot; finds the team reuniting to find out what's going on with Richard, and then the finale will return to some other loose ends this season.