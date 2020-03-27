Grand Princess passenger confirmed as Marin County's first COVID-19 death – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN RAFAEL (Up News Info SF) – Health officials in Marin County confirmed on Friday that a man who had been a passenger on the Grand Princess became the county's first coronavirus-related death.

In a press release, the Marin County Department of Health and Human Services announced that the deceased patient was an adult male in his 70s who had been hospitalized for nearly three weeks.

On March 9, the man was reported as the first case of COVID-19 in a Marin County resident who had been exposed to the virus as a passenger on the Grand Princess, the cruise ship that returned to San Francisco on February 21. The patient died Friday afternoon

"This is a heartbreaking development in our work to limit the impact of COVID-19 locally," said Marin County Assistant Director of Health Dr. Lisa Santora. "This unfortunate death further shows the severity of this virus and how necessary it is for our community to continue to take refuge in the area and take bold steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Marin."

Marin County Public Health Division staff is working closely with local hospital staff as well as state and federal health officials to monitor residents who have confirmed COVID-19 cases and coordinate testing and monitoring of patients.

Marin HHS estimates that nearly 700 people have been evaluated at their field testing site, in addition to testing efforts by hospitals and medical facilities. A total of 69 cases have been confirmed in the county as of Friday.

The patient who died Friday was among Marin's oldest confirmed cases of COVID-19, highlighting the particular vulnerability of older residents to the disease. For more information on cases in Marin County, visit the website of the county Department of Human and Health Services.