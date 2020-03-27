Google will resume regular Chrome updates after a short pause

%MINIFYHTML5a6db00e8770c7df50f52909d486bd1411% %MINIFYHTML5a6db00e8770c7df50f52909d486bd1412%

Google says it is now ready to resume work on Chrome, after briefly stopping the next versions of the browser in response to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Google, the daily Canary builds of beta, developer and browser versions "have resumed or will resume this week." The next stable channel update to be widely deployed for Chrome users will arrive the week of April 7, with the release of Chrome 81.

Google canceled its Chrome 82 release, but all work and features involved will move to Chrome 83, which "will be released three weeks earlier than previously planned,quot; in mid-May. Google halted work on Chrome to prioritize the stability of the Chrome operating system and Chrome browser just as millions started working from home earlier this month.

Google now says it will "continue to closely monitor Chrome and Chrome OS for stability, security and reliability,quot; during this period of the pandemic.

Microsoft also followed Google by pausing the launch of Edge 81 last week. The software giant is also pausing optional cumulative updates to Windows 10 starting in May, but crucial security updates will still be available for Windows.