Google to resume upcoming Chrome releases, Chrome OS – Latest News

Google has announced that it will resume key releases for the Chrome and Chrome operating system (OS) after pausing those due to "tight work schedules,quot; during the new coronavirus pandemic.

The Google Chrome launch team said it continues to closely monitor that Chrome and Chrome OS are stable, secure, and work reliably.

"M83 will be released three weeks ahead of schedule and will include all of M82's work as we canceled the launch of M82 (all channels)," the Google team said in a statement Thursday.

"Our Canary, Dev and Beta channels have resumed or will resume this week, with M83 moving to Dev and M81 continuing in Beta."

The Google Chrome launch team said their stable channel will resume next week with security and criticism fixes on M80, followed by the "launch of M81 the week of April 7 and M83 in mid-May."

"We will keep everyone informed of any changes to our schedule on our launch blog and will share additional details on the schedule with the Chromium Developers group as needed," the company said.

With most employees working from home, Microsoft also announced that it would pause the release of new major versions of the Edge browser, including version 81, citing the ongoing "global circumstances,quot; surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

Microsoft said it doesn't want to put more pressure on system administrators and IT staff by releasing a new version of Edge at this particular time.

