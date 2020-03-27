Google has banned the Android Infowars app for false claims of coronavirus

Google has banned the Android Infowars app from the Google Play store, the company confirmed to Cabling on Friday. Google also confirmed the removal of the application to The edge, and we couldn't find the Infowars app in a Play Store search tonight.

Apparently, the app was removed due to a video posted by radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones who, according to CablingHe "disputed the need for social distancing, shelter-in-place, and quarantine efforts aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus." Before it was removed, the app had over 100,000 downloads, Cabling reports.

"Now more than ever, combating misinformation on the Play Store is a priority for the team," a Google spokesperson said in a statement given to The edge. "When we find apps that violate Play's policy by distributing misleading or harmful information, we remove them from the store." Infowars was not immediately available for comment.

Last week, Letitia James, New York Attorney General, ordered Alex Jones to stop selling Infowars products that were being marketed as a treatment or cure for coronavirus. "The latest falsehoods [by Alex Jones] are incredibly dangerous and pose a serious threat to the public health of New Yorkers and people across the country," James said in a statement.

Tech companies have also publicly committed to cracking down on misinformation about the coronavirus. Google has an "SOS Alert,quot; to search for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, which points to the resources of CDC and local governments at the top of search results. And a group of companies that includes Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Reddit, Twitter and YouTube said they are "jointly fighting fraud and misinformation about the virus,quot; in a statement released March 16.

Apple permanently banned the Infowars app from the App Store in September 2018, citing App Store guidelines that prohibit content that is "offensive, callous, annoying, intended to be upsetting, or of exceptionally poor taste."