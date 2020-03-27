Global "chronic,quot; shortage of coronavirus protective equipment: WHO | News

%MINIFYHTML09d0427d707f8913900de0df1abdbc9511% %MINIFYHTML09d0427d707f8913900de0df1abdbc9512%

The World Health Organization warned that the serious lack of protective equipment for health workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most pressing threats in the fight to prevent deaths.

"The global chronic shortage of personal protective equipment is now one of the most urgent threats to our collective ability to save lives," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday at a virtual press conference in Geneva.

"Health workers in low- and middle-income countries deserve the same protection as those in wealthier countries," he said.

Tedros said the WHO had shipped nearly two million individual items of personal protective equipment (PPE) to 74 countries and was preparing to ship a similar quantity to 60 other countries.

"This problem can only be solved with international cooperation and solidarity," said Tedros.

Indonesian health workers die in equipment shortage

He said he had urged the G20 countries to use their "industrial power and innovation,quot; to produce and distribute the tools necessary to save more lives.

"We must also make a promise to future generations, saying, 'never again'," added Tedros.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than half a million people and killed more than 25,000 worldwide, since the outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China in December.

"We are only at the beginning of this fight. We need to stay calm, stay together and work together," said Tedros.

"These are tragic numbers. But let's also remember that worldwide, more than 100,000 people have recovered."

Drug testing

While developing a vaccine will take at least 18 months, Tedros announced that Norway and Spain will begin drug trials on Friday.

They are part of a study in 45 WHO countries evaluating whether the viral disease COVID-19 can be treated with drugs developed for patients with HIV and malaria.

While the trials are ongoing, the WHO chief warned against the use of any of the existing drugs in patients with COVID-19.

"The history of medicine is full of examples of drugs that worked on paper or in a test tube, but did not work in humans or were actually harmful," said Tedros.

"We must follow the evidence. There are no shortcuts," he added.