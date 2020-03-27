General Motors to Manufacture Fans to Help Combat Worst Cases of COVID-19

General Motors will manufacture ventilators that are crucial to combat the worst symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. A thousand members of the automaker's unionized workforce will build the equipment for the Ventec Life Systems fan company at the GM factory in Kokomo, Indiana, which closed during the pandemic. The goal is to eventually manufacture 10,000 fans per month, according to GM and Ventec, but the companies did not say how long it would take to reach that production.

GM will also begin manufacturing surgical masks, a critical component for healthcare workers, at its inactive factory in Warren, Michigan, next week. The automaker plans to make 50,000 masks per day within two weeks, with a possible total production of 100,000 per day.

The automaker joins a large collective effort by corporations across the country to produce resources that the federal government is not providing to the parts of the country that have been hit hardest by the pandemic. Tesla is helping to get ventilators for New York hospitals. Apple has released a COVID-19 screening app and is donating 10 million surgical masks. Google is also making and donating millions of skins. Ford is also working with 3M and GE to increase the supply of fans and masks.

GM and Ventec's announcement came about an hour after President Trump tweeted that he wanted General Motors to "reopen,quot; a factory it no longer owns so that the company can make thousands of fans that, last night on Fox News, said were not necessary. It's unclear why Trump thought GM could "reopen,quot; the Lordstown, Ohio factory, as he not only praised the sale last year, but also broke the news of the deal, where else? – On twitter.

That Lordstown factory now belongs to a startup called Lordstown Motors, which plans to build electric trucks for commercial fleets. The startup's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump's anger tweets about GM came a few hours later The New York Times released a report on how the White House and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) opposed the $ 1 billion price proposed by the automaker and Ventec, hundreds of millions of which would go to GM to help prepare the Kokomo plant to make fans. GM now says it is providing resources "at cost,quot;, although it is unclear whether it is absorbing that reported nine-figure blow. A GM spokesperson said the company "did not change our approach to this project," and declined to comment on the president's remarks.

GM announced last week that it was working to increase Ventec's fan output, and that effort will continue, according to Friday's announcement. But the administration was reportedly not happy that GM and Ventec were only able to produce a few thousand of them by the end of April, something Trump seemed to confirm on Friday.

"As usual with 'this' at General Motors, things never seem to work," Trump tweeted on Friday morning. "They said they were going to give us 40,000 much-needed fans," very quickly. "Now they say there will only be 6,000, by the end of April, and they want a higher dollar. Always a mess with Mary B. Call,quot; P. "

"P," Trump clarified in a later tweet, refers to the Defense Production Law, a law of war that allows the presidential administration to compel private sector companies to manufacture certain necessary goods. Trump has spent weeks talking about relying on the Defense Production Act to ease the shortage of critical equipment such as ventilators and surgical masks. But so far, he has refused to use it, despite repeated requests from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to do so. It is still unclear whether Trump will invoke the Defense Production Law after his tweets on Friday.

In fact, when Trump appeared on Sean Hannity's Fox News night show on Thursday, he wrongly implied that the tens of thousands of fans Cuomo has asked for will not be needed. "I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers being said in some areas are bigger than they will be," he said on the show. "I don't think you need 40,000 or 30,000 fans."

This scattered message coupled with a late government response to the virus test are great reasons the United States now has more confirmed cases of COVID-19 than any other country in the world.