Gantz infuriates supporters as Israel moves toward unity government | Israel News

%MINIFYHTMLbfd98a9978d74cfdc01505999a7a090911% %MINIFYHTMLbfd98a9978d74cfdc01505999a7a090912%

Israel appeared to be heading for a unity government on Friday after opposition leader Benny Gantz moved toward a deal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, disappointing voters who hoped to overthrow the right-wing leader.

Gantz was elected a parliamentary speaker on Thursday with the support of Netanyahu's Likud and allied parties, angering many of his own partners for the possibility that he may form an alliance with a leader who is under criminal prosecution.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLbfd98a9978d74cfdc01505999a7a090913% %MINIFYHTMLbfd98a9978d74cfdc01505999a7a090914%

Gantz, a former military chief, cited the coronavirus epidemic as the reason for his decision. Israel, with 3,000 cases of the disease and 10 deaths, is under partial closure.

%MINIFYHTMLbfd98a9978d74cfdc01505999a7a090915% %MINIFYHTMLbfd98a9978d74cfdc01505999a7a090916%

The shock movement splintered Gantz's centrist blue-and-white three-party coalition just 13 months after it emerged as a group of Netanyahu opponents who attempted to overthrow Israel's longest-serving prime minister.

It also generated an angry response from some of the hundreds of thousands of Israelis who supported the Gantz coalition in three elections last year. Some commentators accused the former general of collapsing in Netanyahu.

"It makes me feel terrible. It's exactly what I didn't want to see happen, to see Gantz really associate with Netanyahu," said Tami Golan, 46, who voted for Gantz in all three elections.

"I understand that the coronavirus is a special situation, but I can't help but feel disappointed, we may not be done with Netanyahu," Golan said.

Gantz, 60, expressed regret on Friday over his decision to split his centrist alliance, but said dragging the country into a fourth election would distract from fighting the coronavirus and helping the economy.

"(We) will do our best to establish a national emergency government. We will deal with the health crisis. We will lift the country out of economic trauma," Gantz said in a statement.

"I am at peace because I did what my nation needs," he added. "This is the time for leaders to choose what is right and put aside lingering problems and personal scores."

At least one member of Gantz's own Israel Resilience Party came out against him on Friday, a lawmaker from Israel's Druze Arab minority.

"A leader does not betray his principles and his electorate … I will not sit one day under the corrupt (prime minister)," Gadeer Mreeh wrote on Twitter.

But given that Netanyahu's coalition of right-wing parties needs just three more seats to reach a majority in the 120-member parliament, the early defection of Gantz's 15-member faction was unlikely to take its toll on moves towards a government. of unity.

United States President Donald Trump called his close ally Netanyahu on Friday to congratulate him "on the fact that he would form a government under his rule," Netanyahu said on his Arabic Twitter account.

During the March 2 election campaign, Gantz ruled out serving with Netanyahu, citing the prime minister's impending trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Netanyahu denies the charges.

But Gantz did not have enough support at the center and left to form a coalition after President Reuven Rivlin asked him to try to form a government after the elections.

Netanyahu, 70, had proposed a unity government to tackle the coronavirus, vowing to resign as prime minister within an agreed period, with Gantz taking over.

Gantz's move on Thursday opened up the possibility of a "rotation,quot; deal, but there has been no formal announcement that such a deal has been reached.