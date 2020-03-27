Future Apple Watch models may feature Touch ID and measure blood oxygen levels – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLb159d82fc1bf0e87f3f0fb57bfa691a611% %MINIFYHTMLb159d82fc1bf0e87f3f0fb57bfa691a612%

Apple is reportedly working on an Apple Watch with Touch ID support. The feature may not arrive this year, but it may be included in the Apple Watch Series 7 in 2021.

Building on the Apple Watch's medical guidance feature set, the next-generation Apple Watch could include the ability to measure blood oxygen levels.

The Apple Watch Series 6, which is likely to arrive later this year, will likely include better battery life, wider support for LTE and Wi-Fi 6, and improved Siri functionality.

With so many rumors about the iPhone 12, it's easy to forget that we could see some big changes to the Apple Watch this year. And since the Apple Watch Series 5 is an incremental improvement at best, it stands to reason that the next-generation Apple Watch includes some more notable features and improvements.

In light of this, The verifier Which has a decent track record when it comes to Apple rumors, comes out with a new report that claims that future Apple Watch models will incorporate a number of intriguing improvements. The next generation Apple Watch Series 6, for example, will include much better battery life along with broader support for LTE and Wi-Fi 6. The report adds that the next Apple Watch will also include enhanced Siri functionality, better sleep monitoring and, perhaps, the ability to measure blood oxygen levels.

If the latest rumor sounds familiar to you, it's because recent code discovered on iOS suggests that Apple is actually working on such a feature. And while the implementation remains to be seen, reports suggest that the Apple Watch will alert users when their blood oxygen saturation falls below a certain threshold.

However, the most intriguing rumor in the report centers on the Apple Watch Series 7. Specifically, Apple has plans to add Touch ID to the side button of the Apple Watch for added biometric security. This should be especially useful given the scope of personal information typically stored on the device.

It should also make unlocking the Apple Watch, which can currently be accomplished by entering a PIN or unlocking a paired iPhone, much easier. BTW, it's worth noting that Apple filed a patent for an Apple Watch with Touch ID support in November 2018.

All told, Apple adding Touch ID to the Apple Watch would make sense given that Apple has continued to implement the feature on its MacBook line. However, what remains to be seen is how the coronavirus will affect the release date of Apple Watch Series 6. Recall, we have seen reports that the launch of Apple's iPhone 12 may be delayed for a few months. If that is, in fact, the case, it is entirely plausible that Apple may also delay the launch of its next-generation Apple Watch.

Image source: Denys Prykhodov / Shutterstock