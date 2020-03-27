From Shirazi to Boccaccio: the literary legacy of pandemics | Coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTML8e98f7c0666e13621979cf046237fb6d11% %MINIFYHTML8e98f7c0666e13621979cf046237fb6d12%

As COVID-19 cases and victims increase globally, medical professionals are deeply concerned not only about the virus itself, but also about the increased anxiety and fear that people experience when trying to deal with the pandemic.

As people around the world are asked to isolate themselves, practice social distancing, and lead an airtight life to help "flatten the curve,quot; of human catastrophe, there is no doubt that something is changing in texture. and disposition of the global village. and rapidly changing.

A key question today is how to survive not only the pandemic itself, but how to survive with a healthy and robust constellation of our mental, moral, creative, and critical faculties.

Humanity has been here before

I recently read a lovely piece by Andre Spicer in New Statesman on Giovanni Boccaccio's 14th century book The Decameron and how it can show us how to survive the coronavirus.

Boccaccio wrote The Decameron in the wake of the plague outbreak in Florence in 1348 to guide Italians on "how to maintain mental well-being in times of epidemics and isolation." The spicy stories in the book are allusions to the power of storytelling to maintain solid mental health in a time of overwhelming anxieties.

"That meant protecting yourself with stories," Spicer tells us, "Boccaccio suggested that he could save himself by running away from cities, surrounding himself with pleasant company, and telling funny stories to keep his spirits up. Through a mix of social isolation and enjoyable activities, he was possible to survive the worst days of an epidemic. " That sounds like a perfect recipe these days, too.

Boccaccio's novel has had other purposes in recent years. The 1971 film The Decameron, based on Boccaccio's 14th century masterpiece, was the first film in the trilogy of the life of Italian director Pier Paolo Pasolini, which also included The Canterbury Tales and Arabian Nights. In his interpretation, Pasolini remained obsessed with the difficult situation of humanity in the course of fascism and all its pathologies of power.

Later, in another deeply disturbing masterpiece, Salo, or The 120 Days of Sodom (1975), Pasolini took the same fears to their even more degenerate extremes. Fascism and the plague, or fascism as a plague, resonates equally with our era of xenophobic racism, exemplified by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, referring to COVID-19 as the "Chinese virus,quot;.

Even before Pasolini, similar themes preoccupied Albert Camus in his 1947 masterpiece The Plague, where the Algerian city of Oran becomes the setting for his existential reflections on the effects of an allegorical pandemic on the human soul.

Camus brought together two disparate events, the cholera epidemic in Algeria in 1849 and the rise of European fascism, to reflect on the fragility of our experiences lived in times of collective frenzy. As a compelling allegory of the Nazi occupation of France and beyond, Camus used references to mass burials as an allusion to concentration and extermination camps in Nazi Germany. There was, and still is, a powerful allegorical power to the very idea of ​​a plague.

Even earlier, in 1882, Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen also explored similar sentiments in his play An Enemy of the People. Something in the power of storytelling or staging at the same time alerts and scares and, paradoxically, comforts and reassures. Weren't those temptations also behind Gabriel García Márquez's 1985 novel Amor en el tiempo del cholera?

In Covid-19's time, all those metaphors have become reality. Movies like Wolfgang Petersen & # 39; s Outbreak (1995) and Steven Soderbergh & # 39; s Contagion (2011) have now become prophetic, if not apocalyptic.

A famine in Damascus, many moons past

But more than Pasolini taking The Decameron de Bocaccio to fascist ends, or Camus or Ibsen, it was for a poem by Sa & # 39; di Shirazi A century before Boccaccio, when the piece in New Statesman caught my attention.

All the Iranian schoolchildren of my generation know these powerful opening lines from this important poem by heart:

A famine of such devastation occurred a year in Damascus

Let lovers forget about love. . .

The rest of the poem describes in exquisite detail the calamity that had happened to Syria, where it had not rained for a long time, the springs had dried up, no kitchen emitted kitchen smoke, the old widows were desperate, the surrounding hills were dry. of all the vegetation, the gardens did not bear fruit, the locusts ate the crops, and the people ate the locusts.

Sa & # 39; di's poetic personality meets a friend who has lost a lot of weight. He asks why he is so weak, since he is a rich man and should have endured the famine much better. Then comes the most memorable phrase from the poem:

The sage looked at me visibly wounded,

With the look of a wise man on an ignorant:

I am not weak because I have no food to eat,

I am saddened by the suffering of the poor!

Today we read this poem by Sa & # 39; di with two immediate feelings: First, the beauty and elegance of his poetic diction, the power of his images, the brevity with which he transmits both through generations and worlds, and second, the imposing moral voice that he holds over the social duties of the powerful and powerful. .

Empty shelves, fear of fear itself

I whisper to myself this poem by Sa & # 39; di as I venture to buy a little for my family in New York, where we are asked to isolate ourselves as much as possible, facing row after row of empty shelves, looted by a frightened and cruel population that lacks the slightest sense of civic duty towards their elders and most vulnerable neighbors, much less capable of understanding the vision and wisdom of a "democratic socialism,quot; that Bernie Sanders is offering them.

But how precisely are we going to survive this pandemic with a common sense of decency? Long before this pandemic began, in 2012, Jonathan Jones wrote a compelling piece The Guardian, Brush with the Black Death: how artists painted through the plague, in which he explains how "from 1347 to the end of the 17th century, the Black Death stalked Europe, although art not only survived, but flourished " Towards the end of his essay, Jones concludes:

"Humans have an impressive resilience. They also have the power to rise above self-pity. If that doesn't seem obvious today, just consider St. Paul, serene in the London sky, a message for us from a time of everyday heroism. " "

But we? A positive side of the coronavirus pandemic facing our planet today is that all the dividing lines of East and West, South and North, rich and poor, powerful and powerless, are erased. Donald Trump today is just as afraid of a handshake as those brave doctors on the front lines of fighting the virus are vulnerable. And doctors aren't even the only heroes in this human tragedy. Even braver than all of them is a single mother in New York whose public children's school has been closed and who has to send her beloved baby into the desert of the infested subways and streets to pick up a lunch bag if they don't want to starve . to death before the coronavirus catches them.

Surviving this pandemic is urgent but not enough, surviving with a common sense of decency, collective reasoning, and public purpose is equally important.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.