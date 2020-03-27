From "Covidivorces,quot; and "Coronababies,quot;: Life during a running of the bulls

The crisis has generated a new lexicon. Where once there were "baby blackouts,quot;, now we can expect a wave of "coronababies "and a new generation of,quot; quaranteens "in 2033. Couples whose marriages are fraying under the pressures of self-isolation could turn to a,quot; covidivorce. "

A meme has been circulating on social media for the past few days citing essential dating questions for 2020. “Can I quarantine him? Does it come with toilet paper?

On Valentine's Day in Hong Kong, couples sent each other bouquets of masks and alcohol wipes, while flower sales in the city fell 90 percent. In India, the media reported an increase in sales of condoms and other contraceptives.

In Wuhan, the original epicenter of the epidemic in China, Tian Fangfang, a young nurse, was photographed in her hazardous materials suit with a handwritten request: "After the epidemic ends, I hope the government will assign me a boyfriend. " Later, in a video, she specified her preference for him to be tall. CCTV, the national broadcaster, responded by circulating a compilation of eligible soldiers and police on its social media.

Getting away with it has also become more difficult. When a man from a small town in the Argentine province of Santiago del Estero boasted to his friends that he had had a date with a former lover who was returning from Spain, they reported him to the authorities. The whole city was put on lock March 14. The man later became the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the province.

The pandemic is altering notions of community and urban spaces, with people from around the world gathering every day on balconies to applaud medical workers, play music, and even run marathons.

Sean Safford, a professor of sociology at Sciences Po in Paris, who is locked up in the city with her husband and 7-year-old son, said the coronavirus had overturned the human instinct to physically unite during a crisis by requiring that people do what contrary.