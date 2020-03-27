From "Covidivorces,quot; and "Coronababies,quot;: Life during a running of the bulls

MONTREAL – After the couple sanitized the tops of their beer cans, Morgane Clément-Gagnon, 33, looked at the lanky musician he had just met online, sitting two feet away on a bench in a park in Montreal. Initially, the two greeted each other by touching the tips of their slippers. But when the laughter gave way to talking about her fears, her heart raced. She leaned down to kiss her.
Tormented by fever and confined to her narrow two-bedroom apartment in Istanbul, Zeynap Boztas, 42, felt trapped, not only physically but psychologically: the husband she planned to kick out of the house and divorce after finding dating apps. on her iPad two weeks ago now she was lying next to him on the bed.
In his Berlin apartment, Michael Scaturro, a 38-year-old American writer, was attending a "happy hour,quot; with 15 single friends from Berlin, Madrid, London and New York. As Berlin's famous Berghain nightclub appeared on their computer screens, the group took a sip of merlot, saw a London DJ, and discussed the relative wisdom of finding a "crown boyfriend or girlfriend,quot; to help overcome the crisis.
These are glimpses of the radically altered lives of millions of people around the world who navigate love, hate and the vast terrain in between under the tyrannical dominance of the coronavirus.
In a matter of weeks, the global epidemic has transformed relationships, dating and sex. Weddings have been postponed, while divorce rates have soared in China as the crisis has subsided. Lovers and family members experience painful separations as borders are closed. Prose options, like sending a child on a play date or meeting a potential suitor, have become life-and-death matters.
The internet has emerged as a lifeline for millions of single people trapped inside, allowing them to go on virtual yoga dates, attend digital drag queen karaoke parties, or blow out candles at WhatsApp birthday gatherings.
Pets have become a source of comfort in closed cities like London, Madrid and Paris. In France, walking a dog once a day is one of the few allowed reasons to go outside, in addition to seeking medical help or buying groceries.
The crisis has generated a new lexicon. Where once there were "baby blackouts,quot;, now we can expect a wave of "coronababies "and a new generation of,quot; quaranteens "in 2033. Couples whose marriages are fraying under the pressures of self-isolation could turn to a,quot; covidivorce. "
A meme has been circulating on social media for the past few days citing essential dating questions for 2020. “Can I quarantine him? Does it come with toilet paper?
On Valentine's Day in Hong Kong, couples sent each other bouquets of masks and alcohol wipes, while flower sales in the city fell 90 percent. In India, the media reported an increase in sales of condoms and other contraceptives.
In Wuhan, the original epicenter of the epidemic in China, Tian Fangfang, a young nurse, was photographed in her hazardous materials suit with a handwritten request: "After the epidemic ends, I hope the government will assign me a boyfriend. " Later, in a video, she specified her preference for him to be tall. CCTV, the national broadcaster, responded by circulating a compilation of eligible soldiers and police on its social media.
Getting away with it has also become more difficult. When a man from a small town in the Argentine province of Santiago del Estero boasted to his friends that he had had a date with a former lover who was returning from Spain, they reported him to the authorities. The whole city was put on lock March 14. The man later became the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the province.
The pandemic is altering notions of community and urban spaces, with people from around the world gathering every day on balconies to applaud medical workers, play music, and even run marathons.
Sean Safford, a professor of sociology at Sciences Po in Paris, who is locked up in the city with her husband and 7-year-old son, said the coronavirus had overturned the human instinct to physically unite during a crisis by requiring that people do what contrary.
"In previous crises like the terrorist attacks in France or September 11 in the United States, millions of people gathered in solidarity in squares or vigils, since people have the desire to find a community," he said in a call from video from Paris, speaking from inside a large dressing room that he had transformed into a makeshift office, away from his family. "Now we are being told to turn inward and isolate ourselves as the heroic way to be a good global citizen."
With commutes to work for many now consisting of traveling from room to dining room table, Dr. Lucy Atcheson, a London-based psychologist, said the blockades were creating a new bond for some while amplifying friction. and conflict for others.
"It's like putting all of our problems in a pan and really heating them up," said Dr. Atcheson, who has been counseling couples remotely. “Something like that also makes you realize how short life is. So if you have a bad relationship, you will leave when you can, because you will realize that life is too short to suffer like this. "
In China, where the coronavirus forced hundreds of millions to isolate themselves, the number of divorce filings increased last month in at least two Chinese provinces, Sichuan and Shanxi, Local media reported that the altercations intensified between the quarantined couples.
Dazhou, a city in southwestern Sichuan province, received about 100 divorce requests in less than three weeks, an official handling the divorce requests in a video interview said, adding that there were a large number of cases. overdue. An office handling divorces in Xi’an, a large northern city, created a dating system to stagger separating couples while maintaining social distance.
Zeynep Boztas, the Istanbul woman living with the husband she plans to divorce, said the coronavirus had brought her to the brink of mental breakdown.
She had decided to separate from her husband of 12 years, a vendor, just two weeks before the city closed. The relationship had been tumultuous for more than a year, she said, as he complained that his food was tasteless, mocked his clothing choices and spent hours sitting idly by the computer.
They had tried the workshops and couples counseling for the sake of their two young children, but nothing had worked. Then she said she was relieved and clear when she saw that he had been talking to other women behind his back. After she confronted him, he agreed to move out.
"I finally thought it would be free," he said in a video call.
But when he returned from his business trip, he insisted on staying in the family home until the threat of the coronavirus outbreak disappeared. "It is an uncertain time, we should save money, we should be together as a family," Boztas recalled saying. Unemployed as a translator and anxious not to disturb the children further, she reluctantly nodded.
Now, more than two weeks later, both she and her husband are battling cold and flu symptoms that she fears could be mild forms of the coronavirus.
She said the living arrangements were putting great pressure on your mental health, which increases your respiratory problems. To avoid fighting in front of children, they now exchange heated emails, even when they're sitting just a few feet away. But she said that her husband was behaving primarily as if nothing had changed.
"The other night he got into bed like everything was normal and tried to roll over on me to start having sex," he said. "It was like a sick joke. It feels like the walls are crushing me and the ceiling is falling on my head. ”
Ms Boztas said that a major challenge had been losing the structure of her previous life: the school career, lunches with a group of mothers, Pilates classes, long walks through the picturesque Bosporus in Istanbul. Now, the fluidity of time has left her untethered.
"Should I be concerned about my fever?" she said. "Should I be concerned about putting food on the table? Cleaning? Entertain the children? Pick up my husband's dirty clothes from the floor? There is nowhere to escape this madness. "
She said she spent hour and hour in the open-plan living room, watched her husband and children play video games, and escaped to the bathroom to be alone and sob.
For single people, the crown crisis brings a different kind of challenge.
After pairing with a New Zealand musician in Hinge, a dating app, Morgane Clément-Gagnon, artist and photographer, said she was dizzy after the two started a video call – he was handsome, the jokes were easy, and they shared a passion for the arts.
Eager to meet but anxious about the threat of the coronavirus, the two opted for a "socially distant silent disco,quot; date in a park. Sitting on a park bench, they listened to Celine Dion and Britney Spears, dancing and singing music on an iPhone.
"When I was indulging my taste for kitsch and fun music, I knew it would be a good date," he recalled, smiling broadly.
After their date ended with an unexpected kiss, Clément-Gagnon, who has been single for a year, said she wanted to see him again. But there were obstacles: her sister had just returned from Australia and was living with her in quarantine. Meanwhile, the man wanted to return to New Zealand to be with his family before the borders were closed.
The two constantly texted and weighed the risks of seeing each other again, Normal courtship rules were affected by reports of the virus spreading. In the end, she decided to break her quarantine and meet him in a friend's empty apartment, talk, watch movies, and find comfort in the arms of the other.
"Is Corona doing something magical with all this?" she asked. “I feel fear everywhere, and in this unexpected meeting I did not feel fear. Perhaps this is the story of the crown that will die with the disease. Whatever happens, it was a beautiful moment. "
Dan Bilefsky reported from Montreal and Ceylan Yeginsu from London. The reports were contributed by Aurélien Breeden of Paris; Elian Peltier from Barcelona, Spain; Daniel Politi from Buenos Aires; and Tiffany May and Vivian Wang from Hong Kong.
%MINIFYHTML2ac7a9175343752df3a64ec3266ae8ca17%