From Botched to Beautiful! The Docs Face Traumatic Cases: Watch

Since Botched to beautiful

In this teaser for Botched (returning Monday, April 13 at 9 p.m.), Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif face some very traumatic cases. Of course, since the Botched the documents are the best, they are more than ready to help these desperate new patients.

"I was hit by a drunk driver," says an emotional client in the images above. "They told me I would never get my smile back."

Dr. Dubrow's response? "That we have to do something about it,quot; Heather DubrowThe husband declares.

This will not be the only complicated case for doctors! In fact, another patient reveals that his nostril became MIA after an accident, because a dog ate it. Yes, you read it correctly.

"That's traumatic," says Dr. Dubrow in shock.

Of course, this is not the only thing that leaves Dr. Dubrow shocked. Specifically, during a consultation, the plastic surgeon is incredulous as he mocked that a dentist has performed breast surgery.