French montana sued for sexual battery

A woman filed a lawsuit against French Montana charging him with sexual assault.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a woman using the pseudonym Jane Doe is suing the rapper (real name: Karim Kharbouch), her employee Mansour Bennouna and Coke Boy Records.

The woman accuses both men of assault and battery, sexual assault, intentional imposition of emotional distress, negligent hiring, supervision and retention, and negligence.

The woman says the rapper "had a long practice of inviting women to his recording sessions, or choosing women in bars and inviting them to the Hidden Hills home."

She adds that men would supply drinks and drugs to women, "for the purpose of engaging in sexual acts with them, regardless of whether or not they consented."

He also alleges that "Defendants would be in control of the amount of alcohol supplied, always making sure that there were excessive amounts administered and encouraging women to drink," and that he would take drugs and then encourage women to do so. He even claims that women sometimes received drugs without his knowledge.

She says after attending the rappers and drinking with French and her crew, they encouraged her to take a photo and she "passed out." She was in and out of consciousness, but she witnesses "various men,quot; coming and going from the room.

She says French was probably one of them.

When he "regained consciousness," he says, "he felt pain in his pelvis, lower back, and vagina." She felt that she had been drugged, raped, and rushed to the hospital where she was administered a rape kit. Semen was found, which means the authorities can identify the men.

He also reported the incident to the police.

According to the outlet, Jane Doe is seeking damages for the "extreme emotional distress, anxiety, memories and depression,quot; she has experienced since the alleged attack.