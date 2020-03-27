Home Entertainment French montana sued for sexual battery

French montana sued for sexual battery

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

A woman filed a lawsuit against French Montana charging him with sexual assault.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a woman using the pseudonym Jane Doe is suing the rapper (real name: Karim Kharbouch), her employee Mansour Bennouna and Coke Boy Records.

The woman accuses both men of assault and battery, sexual assault, intentional imposition of emotional distress, negligent hiring, supervision and retention, and negligence.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©