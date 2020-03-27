French Montana accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit

French Montana He is being accused of sexual assault in a new lawsuit filed by an unidentified woman.

In court documents obtained by E! News, a Los Angeles County resident is suing the rapper (real name Karim Kharbouch), one of their employees, and Coke Boy Records for assault and battery, sexual assault, negligence, negligent hiring, and other damages.

According to the plaintiff, the defendants had a "longstanding practice of inviting women to their recording sessions, or choosing women in bars, and inviting them to return to,quot; a Hidden Hills home.

There, the accused allegedly "would supply women with drinks and drugs, for the purpose of engaging in sexual acts with them, regardless of whether or not they consented."

ME! News has reached out to French Montana's representative and attorney to comment on the lawsuit filed this week. Until the time of publication, he has not commented on social networks.