French Montana accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit

French Montana He is being accused of sexual assault in a new lawsuit filed by an unidentified woman.
In court documents obtained by E! News, a Los Angeles County resident is suing the rapper (real name Karim Kharbouch), one of their employees, and Coke Boy Records for assault and battery, sexual assault, negligence, negligent hiring, and other damages.
According to the plaintiff, the defendants had a "longstanding practice of inviting women to their recording sessions, or choosing women in bars, and inviting them to return to,quot; a Hidden Hills home.
There, the accused allegedly "would supply women with drinks and drugs, for the purpose of engaging in sexual acts with them, regardless of whether or not they consented."
ME! News has reached out to French Montana's representative and attorney to comment on the lawsuit filed this week. Until the time of publication, he has not commented on social networks.
In court documents, the plaintiff also alleges that the defendants "sometimes without the knowledge or consent of the women would provide drugs to interfere with the women's ability to knowingly consent to sexual activity."
Plaintiff alleges that she was sexually assaulted and sexually harassed by French Montana in March 2018. Shortly after the alleged incident, Plaintiff said she went to Kaiser Permanente for medical treatment. He reported the alleged sexual assault, a rape kit was administered, and he reported the facts to the police.
"As a result of this incident, the plaintiff has suffered and continues to suffer from extreme emotional distress, anxiety, setbacks and depression," court documents said. "She had just started her career as a model and actress, however, the horrible experience has prevented her from continuing that career."
The plaintiff seeks loss of earnings, emotional damages, attorney's fees, and punitive damages.
French Montana has not publicly commented on the news. His most recent social media posts were related to the Coronavirus and his latest album titled Montana.
"COKE BOY QUARANTINE MASK," he wrote to his 12 million followers. "FREE FOR ALL FANS THAT STILL HAVE TO WORK."
The Blast was the first to report the news.
