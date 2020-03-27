Free coronavirus testing site in Hayward overwhelmed by long lines – Up News Info San Francisco

HAYWARD (Up News Info SF) – A Hayward fire station offering free COVID-19 tests was forced to reject many people on Thursday as organizers continued to refine their methods of processing the maximum number of test samples and serving better to the public.

On day 4 of the free trial, the lines of cars and people waiting to determine if they already had coronaviruses were long, stretching more than half a mile at one point.

Hayward Fire officials admitted being overwhelmed at times.

"This is the first time we have done this, so we are making adjustments on the fly," Hayward Fire spokesman Don Nichelson said.

Authorities examined those who arrived to obtain the free trial. Only those who had a fever of at least 100 degrees or had shortness of breath or shortness of breath would be evaluated.

Firefighters were monitoring the temperatures of people arriving on orders to limit the influx of patients.

Due to the new requirements, many of those who waited in line were rejected, such as Oakland resident Larry McGee, who missed the limit.

"I was trying to come here very quickly. I thought I had passed the line, but it's over, "said McGee.

Authorities asked those without temperature or breathing problems not to come for the free trial.

"If you don't meet those criteria, go home. If the symptoms get worse, come back, "said Nichelson.

Avellino Labs at Menlo Park is taking longer than expected to process the tests.

Earlier on Thursday, Hayward city officials announced that 54 of the 207 people who underwent testing on the first day of operation returned positive for the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, 462 patients were examined. Those numbers have dropped the past two days. On Wednesday, 250 tests were administered. Thursday only 100.

“We needed to slow down a little bit, allow them to catch up. And hopefully, within the next few days, we'll be back to the 370 we originally posted, "said Nichelson.)

Hayward resident Ken Williams came for the test because he is 74 years old and has a history of asthma, but his lack of symptoms rejected him.

"This is because they are now so inundated with people. And therefore they have to be more careful who they evaluate with," Williams said.

Authorities said the samples that tested positive at Avellinos Laboratory were re-analyzed and the results were immediately reported to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Confirmed positive results were also shared with the person who had the infection, and Hayward then informed public health officials in the person's county of residence.

In most cases, people who tested positive through the Hayward Center learned the results in six hours or the next day.

The Testing Center, at Hayward Fire Station # 7, 28270 Huntwood Avenue in South Hayward, was scheduled to open daily from 9 a.m. at 6 p.m. Initially, the center had planned to process up to 370 samples per day.

On Thursday and possibly Friday, the number of tests taken at the center will be reduced and the center will close early to allow Hayward fire paramedics' test teams to conduct targeted mobile tests of vulnerable populations in other parts of the community.

Under new traffic management practices, people can join the driving and walking lines until 10 a.m. every morning and again between 1 p.m. and at 4 p.m. in the afternoon or until the test site approaches the maximum number of tests that can be performed that day.

The test is free and available to anyone who meets the test criteria, regardless of where they live or their immigration status.