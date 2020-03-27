Frank Lampard: It's hard for Chelsea to stay focused amid the coronavirus crisis | Football news

%MINIFYHTML32324920e890c92b53bfb2831c025f6111% %MINIFYHTML32324920e890c92b53bfb2831c025f6112%





Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been talking about the impact the coronavirus has had on his players.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says it's difficult for players to stay focused and motivated during the coronavirus pandemic without a concrete schedule of when football will return.

The Blues squad continues to train at home during the government-initiated shutdown with a target date for the resumption of the season on April 30, looking optimistic.

Talking to the official app of the club & # 39; The 5th Stand & # 39; Chelsea via FaceTime, Lampard said: "It is very difficult right now because we don't have anything concrete in front of us."

"We have seen that things can change very quickly, so we can only go through the dates they have given us, but daily or probably weekly we are seeing it, saying: 'Well, how do we train? How it looks?

"The last thing I want to do when the players are in this position is try to push and push and push (for) no reason."

Jamie Redknapp believes it's time to move on after Mason Mount apologized to Chelsea bosses for playing soccer in public with Declan Rice when he was destined to isolate himself.

& # 39; Motivation is with families, not with football & # 39;

With the squad first in isolation when Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the disease earlier this month before the entire country closed, Lampard appreciates that it is a trial period for everyone.

"This situation has obviously changed frequently from the beginning and it is all new ground," said the Chelsea boss.

"I just told them that I am there for them individually because these are difficult times, emotionally or physically, all we have to do for the players."

"Motivation can be put aside. I think the motivation right now for everyone is what their families are like, what their family members are like, how we all see the outside world and sometimes the understanding that there are probably things that are much more important than football.

"As much as we love Chelsea and are fortunate to do our job, this has certainly hit the mark for that."

"For me, my message to the players has always been to take care of their family right now."

"Motivation, I guess, will come from doing the basic things you do to stay fit and live the best you can right now."

"So of course when we can get the group together and focus on what this will look like, the players will be motivated."

Lampard added: "All this has shown that this is a much broader issue and, hopefully, it brings us all together, supporters of different clubs, countries, people around the world."

"We are all in the same situation and trying to maintain a positive attitude."