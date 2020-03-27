France Extends Blockade as COVID-19 Cases Spread | News

%MINIFYHTML5835387d5bfa9ba48c8935c6f7c9d92d11% %MINIFYHTML5835387d5bfa9ba48c8935c6f7c9d92d12%

France has extended the blockade measures that will remain in force until April 15 throughout the country. As the death toll in the country approaches 2,000, the prime minister warns of difficult days ahead, with a wave of new infections expected in Paris and the northern regions.

Natacha Butler of Al Jazeera reports from Angouleme.