Fox Business Parts Shapes with Trish Regan after the show paused – Deadline

Fox Business is parting ways with one of its primetime hosts, Trish Regan, after putting its show on hold as the coronavirus crisis intensified.

Fox Business parted ways with Trish Regan. We appreciate your contributions to the network over the years and wish you continued success in your future efforts, ”said the network. "We will continue our reduced primetime hours for the foreseeable future in an effort to allocate staff resources to continued coverage of breaking news about the Coronavirus crisis."

Two weeks ago, the network put on its show, Trish Regan Primetime, and other, Kennedy paused in what they said was due to demands for the evolution of coronavirus coverage. Fox News and Fox Business had established restrictions for staff in the studio and in the New York office.

But Regan also drew attention to her controversial comments about the coronavirus earlier in the week on March 9. He accused Democrats and the "liberal media" of attacking President Donald Trump and exaggerating the pandemic compared to previous outbreaks. The segment, titled "Coronavirus Impeachment Scam," caused a setback on Twitter.

"The reaction of the media, with world councils, and the media treating this as if it were some kind of missing plane story, what is that? Did they do this during Ebola? No. We didn't see this kind of madness during SARS. And SARS and Ebola, those viruses were so much more deadly. So why melodrama on such a hectic scale? Why are the markets reacting? I'll give you two words: Donald Trump. "

In a statement, Regan said: “I have enjoyed my time at Fox and now I intend to focus on my family during these difficult times. I am grateful to my amazing team at Fox Business and for the many opportunities the network has brought me. I am looking forward to the next chapter in my career. "