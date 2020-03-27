Four passengers die aboard a stranded cruise ship near Panama | Panama News

%MINIFYHTMLd229f94979ad10d614d012a44a1e762311% %MINIFYHTMLd229f94979ad10d614d012a44a1e762312%

Four passengers died aboard a cruise ship carrying several people with flu-like symptoms that has been stranded on the Pacific coast of South America for several days, the cruise company said on Friday.

Zaandam, with 1,800 passengers on board, is currently in the territorial waters of Panama, as it has been prevented from docking in several countries due to fears of the coronavirus.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLd229f94979ad10d614d012a44a1e762313% %MINIFYHTMLd229f94979ad10d614d012a44a1e762314%

"Holland America Line can confirm that four older guests have died in Zaandam," the Dutch company said in a statement.

%MINIFYHTMLd229f94979ad10d614d012a44a1e762315% %MINIFYHTMLd229f94979ad10d614d012a44a1e762316%

"Yesterday, several patients with respiratory symptoms were evaluated for Covid-19 and two individuals tested positive."

The ocean liner Zaandam left Buenos Aires on March 7 and was supposed to arrive in San Antonio, near Santiago in Chile, last Saturday.

From a brief stop in Punta Arenas, in Chilean Patagonia, on March 14, he was rejected from various ports after reporting that 42 people on board suffered from flu-like symptoms.

You are trying to head to Florida, but to get there, you must go through the Panama Canal. On Friday, authorities denied the ship access to the waterway.

Holland America sent another cruise ship, the Rotterdam, with COVID-19 test kits, supplies, and relief personnel to meet Zaandam in Panamanian waters.

The company said 53 of the 1,243 guests and 85 of the 586 crew aboard the Zaandam "have reported to the ship's medical center with flu-like symptoms."

He plans to transfer those passengers who have not been sick or exposed to someone who has been to Rotterdam, while leaving sick passengers and the entire crew aboard the Zaandam.

"While the plan for the two ships is still being finalized, we continue to work with the Panamanian authorities to approve the transit of the Panama Canal to sail to Fort Lauderdale, Florida," said Holland America.

On Wednesday, the Minister of Health of Panama, Rosario Turner, had said that Zaandam could pass through the canal.

But on Friday morning, Panama's shipping manager, Ricaurte Vásquez, said the health ministry had denied access to the liner.