Fortnite Deadpool challenges: where to deface posters and find a big black marker

The Fortnite challenges for Deadpool Week 6 are now live, and are fairly simple to accomplish.

You will have to find the big black marker as well as deface the GHOST or SHADOW signs across the map. You've probably seen GHOST and SHADOW recruitment posters during the Fortnite game, but don't worry if you can't directly remember where everyone is. That is what we are here for.

Below, we'll help you meet both Deadpool challenges so you can get the Merc wrap.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/12/ce/merc-wrap-fortnite-deadpool_bu9oiv8ngeaa1ry42cp0zqofd.png?t=476434473,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Deadpool challenge: find the big black marker

This challenge is extremely easy.

All you need to do is:

Go to the main menu

Go to the agent center in the upper left corner

Go to Brutus' room at headquarters

Locate the large black marker

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/52/b1/deadpool-big-black-marker_n7vh9lv4r6yr1ul03rzuqolv2.png?t=476514473,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



It really is that simple.

Deface GHOST or SHADOW posters

If you need to deface every poster, this challenge can take time. But luckily you only need to disfigure three.

This challenge is quite simple as there are GHOST and SHADOW signs scattered all over the map. There are actually 25 posters that you can deface. But if you're looking for something easy, just head over to Frenzy Farm, where there are three recruitment signs in a small area.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/2a/5/deadpool-map_1wuu722xhf6lq1t190u9c51cag.png?t=477240505,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The three posters can be found roughly where those three dots meet.

However, there is a small problem with your challenge. There is a possibility that someone in the game has already damaged the posters. Then you need to find others. In case that happens, here is a YouTube video from HarryNinetyFour showing some additional locations.

Again, you only need to disfigure three so this challenge doesn't take too long.